Christmas is just around the corner, with festive lights popping up, the dark nights drawing in and seasonal excitement steadily mounting. It’s safe to say the Crimbo countdown has officially begun, whether you’ve been looking at advent calendars or perusing different present picks to tick off on your list.

Searching for the ideal gift to suit your mum, partner, sister, daughter or friend? We’re here to help with a selection of gifts for her. When it comes to spoiling a special someone and earning bonus Santa points, there are plenty of options to choose between, spanning across food and drink to home and beauty buys.

The goodies you wrap to place in a stocking or under the tree will vary depending on your gift recipient’s passions and interests. She might be a foodie fan in favour of decadent chocolates, or a home fragrance afficionado keen to light a new candle.

Plus, Christmas jewellery never goes amiss, and festive sparkle can be an extra special parcel to unwrap or even treat yourself with. Meanwhile, winter calls for cosiness, whether that’s in the form of fresh PJs or a snuggly piece of knitwear.

Read on for some gorgeous Christmas gifts for her, which you’ll want to shop straightaway.

This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

For fine jewellery – Mejuri Diamond Letter Bracelet: £275, Mejuri.com

This personalised Christmas sparkle is an ideal present for a special someone or the perfect self-gifting opportunity. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold with single cut pavé diamonds, this personalised Christmas sparkle is an ideal present for a special someone or the perfect self-gifting opportunity. After all, fine jewellery made of 14k solid gold and responsibly-sourced diamonds means even more when you buy it for yourself. Select an initial - whether that’s from her own name or a loved one’s - and pop the on-trend bracelet under the tree.

Created using exceptional craftsmanship by the industry’s best-jewellers, Mejuri’s high-quality jewellery is made without the traditional ten-fold cost mark-ups. A timeless treat, this is a fairly priced, glittering piece of fine gold jewellery to be worn all day, every day for years to come. Writing your name in ice just took on a whole new meaning, so you’d better get started on your ABCs.

Buy now

Sign up to the newsletter and get 10 per cent off today.

For a make-up treasure trove – MAC 2022 Bursting with Surprises Advent Calendar: £165, Maccosmetics.co.uk

Part of the Bubbles & Bows Christmas collection, this MAC advent calendar is – as the name suggests – bursting with full-sized and miniature surprises. Presented in a festive red and gold keepsake box complete with tiny drawers to open, there are 24 treats inside.

The 16 full-sized goodies include: Eyeshadow in Naked Lunch and Espresso shades, Matte Lipstick in shades Chilli and Russian Red, Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Eyeliner in shade Point Black, Pro Longwear Paint Pot in shade Born To Beam, Technakohl Liner in shade Graphblack and Fix+ Original 100ml. Meanwhile, the 8 travel-sized treasures span across favourites including Mini MAC MACStack Mascara, Mini MAC Strobe Cream 15ml in shade Pinklite, Mini MAC Lipglass in Clear, Nymphette and Spite and Mini MAC Matte Lipstick in shades Mehr and Velvet.

Covering everything from primer and setting spray to lipstick and eyeliner, there’s an entire make-up routine to discover throughout December and beyond, all wrapped up with beautiful Bubbles & Bows-themed packaging.

Buy now

For embroidered lingerie – Lounge Katya Intimates Set: Was £80, now £48, Loungeunderwear.com

A matching underwired bra and thong set with an adjustable suspender belt and leg straps, the beautiful detailed embroidery adds an intricate finish too. Designed to make her feel sexy, empowered and confident – which is an ethos the entire Lounge range embodies – additional features include ruched bra cup details and decorative double strapping on the thong.

Available in sizes 30A-38G and XS-XXL for the bra and thong respectively, the gorgeous festive red shade showcases pink flowers while there’s also a Lounge engraved hardware and love heart ‘L’ charm in rose gold. A bra without padding, the satin finish across the set encompasses liberating luxury and something to enjoy wearing both under an outfit and on its own during Christmas-time and into the New Year.

Buy now

For love heart sparkle – H.Samuel Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Open Heart Necklace: £39.99, Hsamuel.co.uk

This sterling silver open heart necklace will adorn her neck with everyday glitz and glamour. The pavé detail would add seasonal shimmer, while its 18in cable chain is equally wearable with a party outfit as over a sleek polo neck. She’ll be delighted to unwrap this sterling silver pendant come Christmas morning. The clear, round cubic zirconia stones are sure to catch the light from day to night, and we heart both the shape and sparkle of this pendant.

Plus, prices start at £20 within the affordable H.Samuel jewellery collection, so there are plenty of purse-friendly picks to choose between, whether you fancy gifting a necklace, bracelet, earrings or ring this Christmas.

Buy now

There’s 30 per cent off all full price jewellery at H.Samuel from 11th November.

For a party season accessory – Oliver Bonas Dina Deco Pearl Clutch Bag: £55, Oliverbonas.com

Shop this pearl clutch bag for party season, showcasing a structure silhouette, and grey faux pearls in an Art Deco-inspired pattern. She’ll love this eye-catching accessory from independent British lifestyle store Oliver Bonas, a brand who designs its own take on fashion and homeware. The fully-lined clutch-bag has one main compartment to hold your phone, keys and lippy, and an inner slip pocket for securing loose items such as cards or coins. Meanwhile, its silver-toned hardware matches the fixed chain strap, and would add extra elegance to any Christmas outfit.

This opulent bag lends itself well to dressing for discos, dinner parties and weddings, making a beautiful addition to her accessories collection.

Buy now

For an iconic beauty treat – Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2022: £245, Libertylondon.com

The original (and much sought after) beauty advent calendar, this year’s long-awaited offering contains Liberty’s highest-value line-up ever with contents worth £1,065 for just £245. Containing 30 of the Liberty Beauty Buyers’ must-have products – 20 of which are full-size – this year’s expertly-curated edit brings together cult buys, niche names and fresh launches from the world-renowned beauty hall. Think skincare from Votary, UOMA Beauty make-up, home fragrance from Liberty and Le Labo parfum.

Amongst the full-size goodies we’ve spotted inside, there is a MZ Skin Hydra-Lift Gold Face Mask, 60ml Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, Trish McEvoy High Volume Tubular Mascara and 10ml Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Rollerball. While miniature treats cover the likes of a 30ml The Seated Queen Cold Cream, 60g Liberty Hera Candle and 55ml Verden Arborealist Bath Oil. She’ll be in for a serious treat unwrapping this iconic advent calendar, packed full of products for optimum beauty and skincare TLC.

Plus, there’s a Golden Ticket hidden inside one of the drawers in five calendars – awarding the lucky winners £1000 to spend at Liberty (only available for purchases in the UK).

Buy now

For Christmas cosiness – White Stuff Nina Woven PJ Bottom: £35, Whitestuff.com

Get cosy over Christmas by snuggling up wearing these printed pyjama trousers with contrast pattern cuffs and signature embroidery. Available in four different colour ways, including grey, blue and ivory, they come complete with handy pockets for stashing midnight snacks and so forth in too. Made from a super soft cotton viscose blend twill fabric, the comfy material features chic French seams and intricate detailing like flower and star patterns. To gift the full PJ set, take a peek at the matching Nina woven PJ shirt (£35, Whitestuff.com).

All the prints are designed in-house at White Stuff, with lots of special garment details encompassing signature elements such as piping, mixed colour stitching and piping and a little embroidered bird hidden on every style.

Buy now

For timeless luxury – The White Company Seychelles Luxury Gift Set: £55, Thewhitecompany.co.uk

An all-year round top selling fragrance at The White Company, Seychelles comprises warming, creamy and uplifting bergamot, amber and vanilla scent notes. This luxury gift set includes a Seychelles Signature Candle, 250ml Bath & Shower Gel, 250ml Body Lotion and a bar of Finely Milled Soap. A classic present capturing home and lifestyle luxury, your gift recipient will be able to soak up the Seychelles scent in style.

Whether you’re visiting a special someone or looking to lavish them with home and body fragrance, this is a fabulous present pick. In keeping with The White Company’s gorgeous gifting range, we spy a timeless Christmas buy, offering the longevity and indulgence of multiple products to try.

Buy now

For food and drink decadence - Fortnum & Mason The Tipsy Hot Chocolate Gift Box: £100, Fortnumandmason.com

A luxurious Fortnum & Mason box filled with all the decadent ingredients needed for a boozy hot chocolate, this gift includes: Ultimate Milk Hot Chocolate, Fortnum’s Chocolate Chestnut Liqueur and two copper mugs. An unbeatable combination for warming up during the colder months, the winning blend of hot chocolate plus chocolate chestnut flavoured lacquer is set to be a magic drinks formula. They can serve up and devour this sweet treat on a frosty winter’s evening, while indulging in Christmas festivities. And because there are two copper mugs included, you may be able to get in on the tipsy hot choc action too.

After all, nothing says Christmas foodie indulgence like a Fortnum & Mason’s parcel.

Buy now