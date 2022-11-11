Get a head start this year with these 10 Christmas gift ideas for him

Christmas is fast approaching, and in amongst decorating the tree and that all-important festive food prep, shopping for loved ones is the main event which sparks heartwarming gift-giving joy. There’s nothing like watching your friends and family unwrap a specially chosen present which they really love.

Whether you know what they’d want or lean towards looking for seasonal surprises, there’s plentiful treats already popping up in the shops, from tech buys to clothing and extra special jewellery treats. But when it comes to shopping for him, the men in our lives can be notoriously tricky to buy for.

You might be browsing with your partner, son, dad, brother or friend in mind, and seeking a helpful steer to perfect their present pick. Which is why we’re here to offer Santa assistance, should he be into gadgets and electricals, a fan of cosy knitwear, partial to unique statement pieces or a skincare and grooming expert.

We’ve got all the above and more covered – across all budgets and tastes – in timeless and contemporary styles, so you can tick another person’s pressie off your shopping list.

Look no further to browse some brilliant Christmas gifts for him, which you’ll want to shop straightaway.

This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

For a timeless classic – Aspinal of London 5oz Hip Flask with Leather Pouch, fern pebble: £59, Aspinaloflondon.com

A contemporary twist on a timeless classic, this 5oz hip flask complete with a leather pouch is perfect for storing your favourite alcoholic tipple during a long country walk. The 4.5in x 3.14in x 1.1in stainless steel hip flask features soft rounded corners and a screw top lid, while its separate soft and supple pouch is handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather.

Created using gold-rated LWG certified tannery, the pouch is available in different colour finishes to shop, including black pebble, champagne pebble and fern pebble and you could even select the shade which matches their winter jacket. We’re picturing adventures in the fresh air with this special Christmas present stashed away in a pocket, ready to be brought out for a warming nip of whisky. Make it a unique gift for a loved one by embossing the pouch with initials.

For grooming treats – Liberty Men’s Advent Calendar: £235, Libertylondon.com

Featuring an alternative line-up of men’s grooming must-haves and Liberty treats worth £803 for just £235, the Men’s Advent Calendar contains 27 must-have products – including 16 full-size items – from the beauty hall. Housed in a recyclable box adorned in Liberty Edens Awakening print, this is a stylish gift presenting a luxurious skincare routine.

There are glorious goodies behind every door, with full-size favourites we’ve spotted so far spanning across products such as: 20ml Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask, 50ml Davines Pasta & Love Pre-Shaving & Beard Oil, 50ml Votary Brightening Hyaluronic Serum 50ml, 30ml Dr. Sebagh Retinol Night Repair 30ml and 120g Granado Carioca Bar Soap. Meanwhile, other sought-after Liberty specials inside are Simon Carter Stag Cufflinks and Liberty Finders 50ml Christmas Pudding Rum. You simply can’t go wrong with this iconic Christmas gift for a very special someone.

For contemporary jewellery – Ernest Jones Men’s Tungsten 8mm Ring: Was £199, now £155, Ernestjones.co.uk

British jeweller and watchmaker Ernest Jones is a trusted store to shop at for special occasions such as Christmas, with the wide range of diamonds, watches and brands available. Stocking names including Gucci, Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer and Vivienne Westwood, it’s the Ernest Jones Collection specifically which has piqued our Christmas gifting attention.

We particularly like this Tungsten ring, which is currently reduced by more than 25 per cent. A stylish 8mm wedding band, the ring would also work well worn on another finger. It features double groove detailing and a sleek matt finish, creating a simple yet contemporary effect, available in sizes P-Z. The modern jewellery piece is sure to bring joy when being unwrapped on Christmas Day.

For comfy underwear – Step One Boxer Brief (longer): £19, Stepone.life

Step One offers an exclusive range of high quality, ethically-focused, anti-chafe bamboo underwear that suits a broad range of body types, making a purchase from the range a brilliant present for him. The Global Aussie brand offers different sizes and styles available across trunks and boxers, with this longer length Boxer Brief catching our eye.

Available in a vast array of colours and limited-edition patterns like the grey BiznASS option, there are also bold/solid colours to explore. Made from organic bamboo, the super breathable boxers wick away sweat, prevent chafing and have a 3D pouch to maximise comfort. You could treat him to a few pairs too, with several multi-buy options to make the most of, saving you up to £50.

For luxe cosiness – The White Company Men’s Cashmere Bed Socks: £39, Thewhitecompany.com

The White Company is a stalwart high street brand known for serving up long-lasting luxury, which is why we think he’ll adore the classic cosiness of these 100 per cent cashmere socks. Available in navy and mid-grey marl shades, the high-quality cashmere this pair of socks is made from has been certified by The Good Cashmere Standard® too. A versatile present pick – whatever their hobbies and interests – this is a snuggly gift to suit everyone.

Featuring a wide-ribbed design, we think they’d lend themselves well to Christmas relaxation, whether that’s reading a book on the sofa or getting warm under a blanket in bed. Pop them in their stocking or under the tree for festive cosiness aplenty.

For a statement piece – Beaverbrooks Silver Black Resin Torque Men’s Bangle: £225, Beaverbrooks.co.uk

This sleek, elegant and contemporary bangle from family-owned jewellers Beaverbrooks is made in polished 925 silver, with an open torque design and the centre features a black resin band. A statement jewellery piece for your partner, son, brother or friend, the silver bangle is a modern gift to elevate their everyday style.

Beaverbrooks has over 100 years of expertise and are passionate about diamonds, jewellery and watches. Beaverbrooks stocks some of the world’s very best brands such as Guccie, Michael Kors and Vivienne Westwood, plus luxury timepieces from TAG Heuer, OMEGA, Breitling, TUDOR and Hublot both online and in 69 UK stores.

For a chunky knit – Seasalt Cornwall Porthkerris Jumper: £89.95, Seasaltcornwall.com

A chunky crew neck inspired by the Guernsey knitwear traditionally worn by Cornish fishermen, Seasalt’s Porthkerris Jumper is crafted from warm and breathable wool with fitted ribbed cuffs and a ribbed neckline and hem. Available in two multi-coloured options encompassing blue and red Christmassy colours, they’ll be thrilled to unwrap this festive knit.

The entire Christmas collection is inspired by Cornwall’s Harbourside wonder, specifically found in Mousehole village and Mount’s Bay. Pieces reflect the magic of Christmas by the coast, from warming plum tones to forest greens and midnight blue. We think this Fair Isle knit perfectly encapsulates the bright glimmer of vintage baubles, the season of good will and presenting a warming gift.

For power practicality – Anker 521 Powerhouse: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Anker.com

Practical and long-lasting, this portable power station is equipped with premium LiFePO4 batteries that offer a six times longer lifespan, a drop-proof unibody structure, and industry-standard electric components for enhanced durability. He’ll be able to get rid of bulky adaptors as charging a laptop at fast speeds with the 521 Powerhouse only requires a single cable. Your gift recipient will also see the power station recharge itself and give a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices thanks to two USB-A ports, an AC port, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

The high capacity portable power station pumps out 256W, making it the perfect companion to charge devices and small appliances during a weekend trip, a family getaway, or, very usefully, even during a power cut. There’s also a built-in LED light, smart LED display and power saving mode. Plus, this present comes with an exclusive five-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

For sleeping soundly – Soundcore Sleep A10: Was £156.99, now £117.75, Soundcore.com

These clever all-new noise blocking sleep earbuds are designed for helping you drift off the land of nod more easily and are comfy even if he’s a side sleeper. The four-point noise masking system creates comprehensive quietness, while integral drivers produce a noise masking, sleep-inducing sound. There’s also sleep monitoring and a personal alarm clock included, plus he can make the most of unlimited audio via Bluetooth.

The tiny size offers a comfortable fit, with this small but mighty present all set to provide both relaxation and sleep help. Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves the latest tech or simply could do with a better night’s sleep, he’s sure to appreciate these earbuds both over the festive season and beyond.

For a coffee lover – Nespresso XN910B40 Vertuo Next Light Grey Capsule Coffee Machine by Krups: Was £169.99, now £69.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk

Now over 50 per cent off at JD Williams, this Nespresso Capsule Coffee Machine is a perfect present for the coffee lover in your life. Whether they like to sart the day with a mug, enjoy an espresso after lunch or sip a gran lungo later in the afternoon, Vertuo Next has it covered. Explore a full range of coffee sizes and styles, with our without milk. The contemporary and sleek design will fit into any kitchen, and this versatile model caters for varying cups at the touch of a button. Now made from 54 per cent recycled plastic, the machine comes with a two-year guarantee too. Key features include: simple and convenient one button operation, a fast heat-up time of 15-20 seconds, and an automatic off mode kicking in after two minutes of non-use.

This machine caters for five different coffee cup sizes, and there are three different capsule sizes too, spanning across large for alto and coffee, medium for gran lungo and double espresso and a small one for an espresso. The new Nespresso Centrifusion technology gently and fully brews alto, coffee, gran lungo and espresso for a premium coffee experience from home.

