Clean up with Dyson’s vacuum hero, the V12 Detect Slim Absolute

When it comes to hi-tech home appliances, there’s one name that continually stands head and shoulders above the rest: Dyson.

The British-born brand has built its reputation on coming up with innovative, forward-thinking home tech that makes light work of boring chores. Indeed, Dyson’s products even make them - dare we say it - exciting.

From its range of tower fans which not only cools but washes the air clean of pollutants too, and smart hair tools like the new AirWrap, now on every beauty fan’s wishlist, Dyson products are coveted by all.

Dyson’s legacy began with a humble vacuum. Unique cyclone technology combined with sleek, compact design and foolproof usability means the brand’s vacuum cleaners are always found at the top of Best shopping lists.

While there are plenty of models to choose from, for busy homes with scarce space, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum is a winner.

Set on a wall mounted docking station for convenient storage in the slimmest of spaces or cupboards, it comes with a separate charger allowing you to plug it in anywhere.

It’s armed with a raft of incredible features: we’ll unpack the lot here.

Buy the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute now

Clean like you’ve never seen

(Dyson)

There’s nothing more motivation-sapping that going back and forth over the same spot as your machine stubbornly fails to pick up any dirt and debris. No such frustrations with Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute. It boasts 11 root cyclones that generate intense centrifugal forces of up to 100,000G, removing microscopic dust pushed up into the air as well as on the ground. It also picks up invisible dust lurking on hard floors with the help of a precisely-angled illuminated beam on the Slim Fluffy head so that you don’t miss a single spot.

The fully-sealed multi-stage filtration system imprisons 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles and allergens as tiny as 0.3 microns, all while expelling cleaner air back into the room.

Backed by Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor (which spins up to 125,000rpm), all the dirt as well as dust and debris gets trapped in the waste unit, locking nasties out of your home for good. When it comes to emptying, simply point and shoot at your bin - it couldn’t be more hygienic.

Monitor your deep clean

(Dyson)

What’s more satisfying than a squeaky clean home? Knowing exactly how much dirt you’ve removed, which Dyson makes possible via an LCD screen. A piezo sensor keeps an eye on dust particles eliminated, while the screen offers real-time science-backed reports of the cleaner’s performance, from dirt removed to maintenance alerts, power modes and battery life.

Two heads are better than one

(Dyson)

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute comes with not one, but two hard working cleaner heads to allow you to clean everything from floors, awkward spots - even mattresses.

The 25cm-wide Illuminated Slim Fluffy cleaner head is perfect for narrow spaces thanks to a lower profile which can comfortably reach under sofas and bed frames. It can be washed too, keeping the cleaner’s performance at an optimum.

Meanwhile the Motorbar cleaner head is a godsend for anyone with pets or homes forever battling hair, sucking up strands with the help of nylon bristles and anti-static carbon fibre filaments. Best of all, it detangles automatically, unravelling hair straight into the bin with the help of the hair screw tool - so no need to snip it off with scissors.

The vacuum also includes combination and crevice tools to get to every nook and cranny. Dirt will be quaking in its grimy little boots.

Foolproof design

(Dyson)

Powerful and lightweight, you can get the whole home spick and span with a run-time of 60mins of fade-free power from a single charge. Operation is a doddle, with only one power button for fast and easy cleaning.

Three power modes are on hand to get your home back to a spotless haven faster: there’s Auto mode which offers the best accuracy and intelligently adapts to surfaces; and Eco mode which offers a longer run time for those deep clean days. Meanwhile Boost mode is engineered for short bursts of intensive cleaning - great for caked-on dirt and grime.

All this in a cordless design that weighs a featherweight 2.2kg. It could only be Dyson.

Buy now

Explore the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute now