10 ways to become more eco-conscious this autumn

From using an eco-friendly laundry service to growing plants online, here are some innovative solutions to make sustainable living easier.

Dress in sustainable fashion

(LaBante)

Founded by creative director Vanita Badlani, cruelty-free brand LaBante London is among those advocating for “fashion with respect”. Known for its sophisticated, contemporary creations, the British label offers a wide range of exclusive, sustainable handbags and shoes made from high-quality, plant-based leathers.

The word labante means “to truly achieve” in Sanskrit, conveying it’s important to give back to the planet more than what we take from it. Being a strong advocate for the environment and animals, the brand offers vegan luxe accessories made from recycled materials to reduce the amount of waste in the world. LaBante’s latest collection comprises bold colours and pieces aiming to take you from day to evening in an easy transition.

Shop sustainable fashion from a Scandinavian label

(Gudrun Sjödén)

For a touch of folklore, give Gudrun Sjödén’s vibrant pieces a try. The brand’s winter collection is an homage to world heritage designs, heavily inspired by Frida Kahlo’s unique take on colourful folklore and traditional textiles. Choose from a range of rich, feel-good colours – from spicy reds, royal blues, avocado greens and warm brass to muted hues of soft grey and almond milk – and snuggle up in cosy accessories, berets, mittens and socks in soft wool. The Scandinavian label invites you to dress in fibres that are kind to people and the planet, made with certified sustainable production process using organic cotton and recycled materials.

Use eco-friendly paint on your walls

(COAT Paints)

Looking to spruce up your interiors? B-Corp certified and climate-positive certified paint company COAT Paints offers a curated palette of 70 colours, focused on tasteful, muted shades. The brand’s made-to-order paint means zero waste with fewer nasty ingredients, while all products and packaging are recyclable – customers can return excess paint and tins for 100 per cent recycling, meaning there’s zero landfill. The paints are entirely water-based, ultra-low VOC (volatile organic compound), odour-free and vegan friendly. The “peel and stick” swatches cut waste by 9 per cent, replacing tester pots; painted in real paint, they’re accurate, mess-free, and recyclable.

Choose an eco-friendly laundry service

(Oxwash)

Seeking greener ways to clean your clothes? B Corp-certified laundry service Oxwash’s wet-cleaning solution is a great sustainable dry-cleaning alternative. Using water and biodegradable detergents, (as opposed to harsh chemicals used in traditional dry-cleaning) the process helps minimise the impact of washing on the world’s ecosystems while maintaining a high quality of cleanliness. The company is on a mission to prove a closed-loop and safe washing process is possible. It has essentially re-imagined the way we do laundry, having achieved clinical-grade hygiene and aiming for net-zero carbon emissions during washing. Get freshly cleaned clothes delivered to your home on e-cargo bikes or via post, and enjoy 20 per cent off your first order using code “CLEANNOW” (offer valid until 31 December 2022).

Grow your plants in a sturdy structure

(Polycrub)

Farmers, schools, community groups or anyone who enjoys gardening can benefit from the Polycrub. This polytunnel/greenhouse hybrid has been designed and proven to withstand the rigours of the wild Shetland climate. Built according to a robust, green ethos, its frame is made from redundant pipe from the aquaculture industry, which gives the material a new lease of life.

You can use the Polycrub not just for growing plants and vegetables but as a space to unwind in with a hot drink, or even include a hot tub for maximum relaxation. The Polycrub range comes in a variety of forms and lengths of up to 12 metres – use the Polycrub opyl as a general-purpose shed, or for livestock and poultry.

Choose sustainable greeting cards

(Panda Joy)

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s no better time to start thinking about gifts and greetings cards – and why not do it with a conscience? Panda Joy’s eco-friendly cards could be the way to go. Sustainability is at the core of this family-run business: cards are 100 per cent tree-free, consisting of carefully sourced FSC-certified bamboo and cotton linters, aiming to eliminate the use of virgin trees.

They’re biodegradable, recyclable and packaged in non-plastic materials. The company gives back by committing one third of profits to organisations and charities. Save 15 per cent on Panda Joy’s 2022 Christmas Card range using code “ECOCARDS12” (offer valid until 23 December 2022).

Choose an eco-conscious way of living

(Findhorn)

Keen to adopt a joyful lifestyle that’s kinder to others and the environment? The Findhorn Foundation’s workshops and retreats could help you live more in harmony with the Earth and with each other. The centre, which is part of an ecovillage near Inverness, shares how you can connect with nature as well as your inner wisdom, through online and in-person courses that focus on spiritual wellbeing and growth.

Choose a transformative retreat to reimagine your next steps, join fellow changemakers in a business workshop, or visit the centre’s retreat houses in the Scottish isles. The courses teach skills and practices on co-creation with nature, inner listening and putting love in everything you do. Book your spot before 31 January 2023 for 5-10 per cent off selected workshops and retreats, using code “BETHECHANGE”.

Shop sustainable, daring French lingerie

(Scandale)

Women looking for bold, feminine but also eco-friendly lingerie could find it in Scandale éco-lingerie. The French brand has committed to female body liberation for over 90 years – Scandale practically reinvented lingerie as we know it back in 1932, relying on the intelligence of the elasticity that provided lightness and movement of freedom.

Now recently reinvented as ‘Scandale éco-lingerie’, the brand offers a range of daring but also eco-responsible pieces. All fabrics are sustainable, with 80 per cent of the fibres within the fabrics being recycled or organic and 70 per cent of alloys coming from used pieces. Packaging is 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or home-compostable.

Scandale gives back to charities supporting women as well as Cancer Research, including La Fondation Des Femme and Ruban Rose. Use code ECO10 for a 10% discount. Free shipping and returns for UK orders available. Offer valid until 12th Nov 2022.

Grow trees with a click

(Treedom)

Planting trees can help tackle the climate crisis, prevent biodiversity loss and support local communities; but doing it yourself is no easy feat. Consider Treedom instead, which allows you to grow a tree remotely and follow the project online. Having grown over three million trees globally and knowing it takes more than just scattering seeds in a field, Treedom will grow the right species in the right environment for you.

When you buy a Treedom tree, you receive a photograph once it has been planted and its geolocation so you can see exactly where it is. You also receive updates on the local project and its impact. Treedom commits to care for your tree for a minimum of 10 years.

Reduce your bills with a new electric shower

(Triton Showers)

Looking for ways to tackle the latest rise in energy bills? Consider buying the Amore duElec electric shower – the latest addition to Triton’s range – designed to help you save water, energy and money. With a fixed, overhead rainfall drencher and handheld five-spray pattern showerhead, it’s easy to customise your showering experience by diverting water between the two options, or by using them together. Touch-activated controls and an OLED display make it easy to select your chosen power and temperature. The Amore duElec has an energy rating of “A”; by heating instantly and on demand, it avoids unnecessary wastage without compromising on performance. It aims to reduce your carbon footprint by up to 70 per cent saving 48,000 litres of water in comparison to mixer shower alternatives.

