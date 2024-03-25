Eight-year-old boy makes hilarious to-do list for himself: ‘Be content’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

To-do lists tend to be a chore that eventually becomes incorporated into our lives as we get older, but one child is getting a head start.

An eight-year-old boy’s to-do list has been making the rounds on various Reddit forums, and many people are applauding how wholesome it is.

The list starts off with the boy writing his first task, to “be weird,” followed by “play with Dad” and various instructions for what appears to be a pet as it read: “Pet Cash, feed Cash, let Cash out.”

Next on his plans are to read, play the Loud Librarians board game, and order a game.

Lastly, the to-do list has him “be helpful to daddy,” “be content,” and learn before he has to go to Goodwill.

Many people took to the comments section to explain how they would take the boy’s advice and use it for their own lists.

“I’m saving this to give myself some perspective in the future,” one comment began. “Only changing the names of the games and the pet, I can plug-and-play this list into my own life. I just need to let my inner eight year old take control.”

“‘Be content.’ I think I need to do that one too,” another commenter agreed.

“There’s a zen wisdom children often have that we lose as we grow up and the world takes its toll. I miss being that age,” a third commenter pointed out.

This isn’t the first time someone has taken to Reddit to share a funny story about what a child has done. A mother recently took to Reddit using the “Funny” subreddit to share what her daughter in first grade wrote down as an answer to one of her homework problems.

The worksheet was filled with math problems which the children had to solve using various methods. One question required her to add 19 and 45 and then explain how she got her answer as the question read, “Tell how you know.”

She answered the question by writing, “I just know.” Her mother found the response to be so funny she posted a photo of the filled-out homework and wrote, “My daughter can’t be bothered with these questions I guess.”

After posting many people took to the comments to debate whether or not “showing your work” is a valuable skill or not. Some commenters recalled being upset with the concept throughout their own childhood.

After the assignment had been turned in, the mother revealed in an interview with Newsweek what happened later.

“It came back with that answer circled by the teacher. I thought it was funny because it was so typical of her, but I also always felt the same way about those math questions growing up,” she told the outlet.

Despite finding her daughter’s answer to be entertaining, she did have a talk with her about it and asked why she wrote “I just know” down on her assignment. Her daughter’s response was once again, “I don’t know. I just know it.”

She added that they “talked it through until she had something better to write”. The parent didn’t originally plan to share the response on social media, but after showing their daughter’s response to her husband, he suggested they share it.

“Honestly, I thought it wouldn’t amount to much,” the mother said. “I thought maybe a few people would get a laugh and disappear.” Instead, the post went viral, receiving over 11,000 upvotes.