FaceGym’s giving away one of its cult products – here’s what to know

Chances are you’ve heard of FaceGym. If not, allow us to introduce you to the home of legendary facial fitness that is all about lifting, sculpting and honing facial features through its facial muscle stimulation technique, results-driven skincare products and advanced high-tech tools. With studios in London and around the world, their facial workouts are loved by everyone, which is hardly a surprise considering the results.

Promising to leave your face looking tighter and sculpted, their products also work to improve radiance and support the skin barrier, which sounds like a miracle. If you’ve not got one of FaceGym’s legendary studios in your home city, the facial workouts can be done at home. And you’ll be glad to know FaceGym sell their skincare products and high-tech tools on their website, and also provide guidance on techniques. Given the fact Mother’s Day is on the horizon, we think that there’s no better present than the gift of youthful, glowy skin, and FaceGym is the brand to know.

Better still, for the big day, they’re giving away a free Active Blast (worth £55) – which is the brand’s award-winning vegan collagen booster that promises to have an anti-wrinkle effect after just four weeks of use and is a constant sell-out, when you spend £150 or more. Read on for details of all the big bestsellers that your mother figure needs in their life.

Gift for: Glowy skin

Meet the brand’s bestselling serum, which is packed full of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It’s been formulated to lock in moisture and helps the skin to rebuild and improve its structures, revealing a firmer, smoother, and more glowy complexion. Similarly, it has next-level hydration and the powerhouse of ingredients means it can also improve elasticity and the look of fine lines. It sounds like the perfect gift for any skincare-loving mother figure.

Why not really help them supercharge their skincare by adding the brand’s Supreme Restructure firming moisturiser (£95, Facegym.com) to your routine? Much like the serum, it is a youth-promoting formula that rejuvenates the skin. It also deeply moisturises and is a rich cream, which sounds like a total dream to apply. Better still, by buying these together, you’ll receive a free Active Blast (£55, Facegym.com) thanks to the current Mother’s Day promotion. The treatment is a vegan collagen skin booster that is a super-concentrated, high-performance formula. According to FaceGym, it increases skin brightness and evenness while visibly reducing the appearance of wrinkles, expression lines and hyperpigmentation. Owing to the popularity of the product, it’s a frequent sell-out, so get your hands on it while you can.

FaceGym Transformer Trio Kit: £152, Facegym.com

To really help make sure your mum’s skin looks and feels as good as it possibly can, we’d also recommend this kit, which will make your night routine much easier, with three simple steps. The trio kit has three stages that will leave you feeling renewed, resurfaced, and ultimately, with redefined skin - some say it’s the ultimate sleep hack. According to the brand, using it helps skin to look reinvigorated and healthy, which frankly sounds like a skincare saviour your mother figure will appreciate.

The kit includes a powerful gel-to-foam cleaner with hydrating magnesium and calcium electrolytes, rehydrating and replenishing the skin’s upper layers. Alongside the clinically proven overnight mask and a collagen-boosting moisturiser are all you need to finish off your nightly routine. Both aimi to reduce blemishes and fine lines, whilst rejuvenating skin and dramatically improving its appearance. If you think your mother figure would appreciate smoother, plumper-looking skin, you really can’t go wrong by gifting them this results-driven kit.

The Transformer Trio Kit has been formulated with powerful ingredients, so much so, it may also help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles; which of course sounds like a win. Much like with the above, as you’ll spend more than £150, you’ll qualify for the free Active Blast (worth £55, Facegym.com) too, so you’ll score even more brownie points as your mother figure will be able to sample a wide selection of the top FaceGym products.

