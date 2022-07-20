Let’s face it, we’re all feeling the pinch these days - and we’re not just talking about the cost of a tub of Lurpak butter.

Rising inflation and the war in Ukraine means things are much more expensive than usual these days. The cost of living crisis is real, folks.

While you may be tightening your financial belt wherever you can, there are ways to make your money work harder for you. When it comes to vital tech for the home, Currys’s trio of summer inflation busters has your back.

The retailer has revealed a number of ways it’s working hard to make sure you can afford the tech you need. It’s helping customers in all sorts of genius ways, from offering 12 month pay delays on selected items, to rewarding you for recycling your knackered old tech with money-off vouchers. Currys knows that now more than ever, shoppers are hungry for a great deal.

Another way it’s helping cash-strapped customers is by offering price lock deals on things like TVs, iPhones, computing and gaming, and household appliances like washing machines, dishwashers and fridge freezers - all with RRPs less than 2021’s lowest prices (yes, really!).

We’ve spotlighted some of these inflation-busting offers below to give you a peek into Currys’ price lock deals.

LG GSLD50DSXM American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite: Was £999, Now £849, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

You may be bracing yourself for the cost of a new fridge freezer, but a top model won't dent your finances as much as you think thanks to Currys. This high performance LG fridge freezer is full of drawers and shelves to help you organise the weekly shop, and there's a dispenser for cold water on demand too.

It usually costs £999 but is now down to £849 - saving you a cool £150. If you take Currys up on its zero per cent interest flexible credit offer, this means 12 repayments of £32.61 a month.

VAX Blade Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £179.99, Now £169, Currys.co.uk

(VAX)

Clean up on the price of this powerful VAX vacuum, which offers 45min of cord-free run time from a single charge. It’ll sweep across floors from one room to another seamlessly, and for those stubborn stains you can initiate the Boost Mode to really give it some welly.

It’s less than 2021’s lowest ever price for this product of £179.99, down to £169. That’s a tenner cheaper than last year’s price, a great saving on such a high-demand product.

GRUNDIG 4-Slice Toaster: Was £39.99, Now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

(Grundig)

Crunchy, warm and comforting, there’s nothing like a slice of hot toast slathered in butter to start the day - or indeed, end the night. This four-slice toaster offers a range of browning levels, so you can always reach the perfect shade, no matter how fussy your household. It also comes in a sleek black hue, and is now cheaper than last year’s lowest ever price of £39.99. It’s currently £29.99 thanks to Currys’s price lock promise.

TASSIMO by Bosch Style Coffee Machine: Was £34.99, Now £29, Currys.co.uk

(Bosch)

How do you like your coffee in the morning? If it’s cheaper than ever, head to Currys where right now the price of Tassimo’s Coffee Machine has plummeted to £29, down from £34.99.

Who needs a barista when you’ve got this gizmo’s Intellibrew technology, which ensures your cuppa has the perfect balance of aroma and taste. And with more than 50 varieties of coffee and hot drink discs to choose from, you can have a taste of something different without it costing an arm and a leg.

If you’re one for getting a latte on the way to work every morning, this is an easy investment that you’ll reap rewards from with extra savings in your pocket.

KENWOOD Solo Microwave: Was £170, Now £94.99, Currys.co.uk

(Kenwood)

If your tired old microwave just isn’t cutting it anymore, now’s the time to invest in a top quality name for much less than you’d expect. Kenwood’s solo microwave offers eight auto cooking programmes, a plate warming function and can hold 25L. It runs on 900W, enough to warm up leftovers or get a ready meal on the table faster when you want something quick and easy on weeknights.

Currently priced £170, Currys has price locked this kitchen essential lower than 2021’s cheapest price of £99.99. You can now get it for just £94.99! That’s an astonishing saving of £75.01.

