Finalise your Christmas feast and last-minute gifting with Aldi

It’s been a busy month, so if you’re yet to complete your Christmas lunch line-up or finish buying last minute gifts, there’s no judgment here. That’s where beloved budget supermarket Aldi comes in.

Known for its purse-friendly food, seasonal special buys (its garden furniture range sells out summer after summer) and affordable beauty that rivals luxury brands, Aldi is, of course, a go-to destination for Christmas shopping.

But the stalwart has pulled out all the stops for its festive offering for 2023, ensuring that you’re the host with the most. Aldi not only has you covered for fresh groceries, meats and deserts (officially in store now), but its wide range of gifting is available on click and collect so no one’s left disappointed come Christmas morning.

To help your day run as smoothly as possible, we’ve shared our pick of Aldi’s festive offering below, from wine deals to party food and stocking fillers.

Finalise your feast with fresh meat and desserts

(Aldi)

Aldi is crowned one of the cheapest supermarkets to buy your Christmas dinner at year-after-year – and 2023 is no exception. From a fresh turkey for just £15.68 and a bacon topped turkey breast for £19.99 to a plant-based turkey crown for under £5 or fresh loaded yorkshires for £3.79, Aldi’s fresh meat selection is a steal compared to other supermarkets.

As for fresh desserts, make a beeline for the Belgian chocolate profiterole stack (comprised of a whopping 30 pieces), the sherry trifle for just £4.99 or the Belgian chocolate yule log for an impressive centrepiece.

All of Aldi’s fresh meat and dessert offerings are in store now.

Cheers to 25% off wine and frozen party food

Whether you’re partial to a bucks fizz at breakfast, sparkling wine with canapes or a rich red to pair with your beef, Aldi’s award-winning wine selection is here to help you stock up on a budget. In the run-up to Christmas, there’s 25 per cent off selected bottles – think Chile sauvignon blanc for under £6 or a dry malbec and Bordeaux brut rose for just £6.29 each. Or, pick up a bottle of Greyson’s gin and Stefanoff vodka for less.

Plus, with 25 per cent off frozen party food, there’s no excuse to not fill your baskets. Aldi’s salt and pepper prawns, pigs in blankets, tempura king prawns and garlic and herb cheesy bites all cost less than £2 each, and will create a drool-worthy spread.

The best last minute Aldi gifts

(Aldi)

From stocking fillers from just £2.99 to tech finds for under £30, your local Aldi will solve all your last-minute gifting needs.

For the kids, pick up a balance bike for just £29.99 and a £9.99 helmet to match, while beauty buffs will love an LED face masks, iconic hair dryer or LED Hollywood mirror. As for home bodies, there’s everything from cordless vacuums to under-£10 candles.

And if you’re searching for eleventh-hour gifts that the whole family can enjoy, the big potato party games pack and, mystery jigsaw puzzles will provide plenty of fun – and both cost less than £10 each.

Explore Aldi’s full festive range