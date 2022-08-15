10 finance and legal solutions to make the most of your assets

Whether you’re buying a new car or need assistance with managing your Airbnb property, these companies could help you to better manage your money and achieve your lifestyle goals.

Take control of your wealth by turning it into gold

(Direct Bullion London)

Converting cash into gold could be an excellent way to protect your wealth, given the precious metal has been around for thousands of years, having maintained its value. Now might be the best time to do it, as gold has increased in value by 12.8% per year from 2005 to 2022.

Physical gold is classed as a tier one asset, with UK gold coins being VAT and capital gains tax-free. Direct Bullion London supplies LBMA-approved gold (manufactured by a refiner listed in the Good Delivery list) to national and international clients, this way allowing you to make the most of your wealth while cutting any counterparty risk.

Download the company’s Guide to Buying Tax-Free Gold at Direct Bullion London

Disclaimer: Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. The value of investments may go down as well as up.

Plan your dream financial future no matter your circumstances

(Attivo)

In need of a secure financial plan that will allow you to achieve your life goals? Whether you’re fresh out of university or simply find yourself overwhelmed by the rising cost of living, Attivo wants to help you sort out your financial future.

The company will take the time to get to know you, your passions, and everything that’s important to you, crafting a bespoke plan meant to help you lead your desired life. The plan is formed using financial planning tools such as lifetime cash flow, consulting you every step of the way.

Learn more at Attivo

Get the car of your dreams with personal contract purchase rentals

(CarFinance247)

Not everyone can afford a new car, but personal contract purchase (PCP) could be a good alternative. This method essentially allows you to rent a car long-term and either return it once your contract ends or pay the resale value and keep it.

Alternatively, you can use any positive equity to secure a new vehicle. CarFinance 247 can help you with all of that, offering a quote tailored to your circumstances. Whether you’re looking for a Tesla or a Toyota, the company works with a host of lenders to facilitate flexible PCP loans. The team will assist with your car search and liaise with the chosen dealership. Rates start at 7.9 per cent APR.

Find out more at CarFinance 247

Make your job easier with help from specialised fintech

(Timeline)

If you’re a financial adviser looking to improve your day-to-day work, there’s an app designed specifically for you. Built on smart tech, a century of data and proven methodology, the Timeline app offers planning, investing, and reporting solutions for forward-thinking financial advisers and firms.

It aims to save you time, money, and risk, empowering you to give clients clarity, confidence and conviction to take control of their finances. The app will let you compare plans, stress-test against years of capital markets data, seamlessly map the appetite for risk using one of its evidence-based model portfolios, and speedily prepare for annual reviews.

Book a demo or speak to the team at Timeline

Start planning for a financially stable future

(OneYou)

Thinking ahead and devising a strong financial plan for the future is always a wise idea, but life and work commitments often get in the way. Lack of time may result in goals getting delayed, which is why seeking help from a professional financial adviser is key.

OneYou could help you get started. Its team of experienced financial advisers aim to support you in navigating your way through the technical details – all you need to do is tell the team what you’re looking to achieve. They can help you build a tailored plan comprising strategies and solutions to inform your financial decisions, responding to your lifestyle and long-term goals.

Start planning for your and your loved ones’ futures at OneYou

Let a host management company run your Airbnb

(Houst)

Do you own an Airbnb property but don’t have the time to manage it? Try Houst, one of the world’s largest Airbnb host management services, which has handled more than 300,000 bookings and earned over £111 million for clients so far. The hosting service offers homeowners some free time, as it manages a mix of short, medium and long-term lettings for them (holiday lettings in summer and corporate lettings in winter), while helping to increase their earnings. It takes care of everything, from listing creation to cleaning, laundry and keys, providing support for your guests, and ongoing account management for you.

Discover how it works at Houst

Sort your health cover with help from next-gen fintech

(Mosaic Health)

If you’re looking for easier access to healthcare services, Mosaic Health might be able to help. This next-generation fintech allows for transparent, frictionless and fair health cover, enabling members to access the healthcare they need, when they need it, without delays.

There’s no paperwork involved, disputes over coverage, or cheques being sent in the post. You can visit the healthcare provider of your choice – depending on your plan – and simply pay with your Mosaic Mastercard at checkout. Using Mosaic Health, you’re covered anywhere in the world at no extra cost. Simply visit any healthcare practice that accepts Mastercard.

Sign up and get 20% per cent off at Mosaic Health (Offer valid until 31 October 2022)

Use an online tool for investment insight and ideas

(Doceo)

Doceo’s objective is to make high-quality, digestible investment information accessible to everyone. The platform allows you to hear directly from fund managers and gain insight for your portfolio. Bitesize elevator pitches and regular update videos aim to provide you with the essential tools to make better decisions for your investment goals.

Use interactive statistics, key literature, and the advanced filtering and comparison tools to compare funds and generate ideas. Articles, podcasts, interviews, and webinars can help you explore trends and understand how top investment thinkers are approaching the current environment. Whether you’re an experienced investor, you dabble with your savings, or you’re simply thinking about opening your first ISA, this tool could be for you.

Sign up for free at Doceo

Streamline your trading activities using a specialist platform

(ActivTrades)

Looking to make your trading business more efficient? Give ActivTrades a go. The multi-asset global forex broker offers more than 1,000 CFD and spread-betting instruments on Forex, indices, shares, commodities, financials, ETFs, and bonds, with lightning-fast execution (0.004 seconds), reliable spreads and low slippage.

It has its own trading platform, ActivTrader (available for PC, Android and iOS), powered by TradingView which helps end-users track and analyse the market, using a range of tools and indicators. It also allows hedging and scalping, and you can automate your trading using Expert Advisors (EAs). Regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, ActivTrades offers insurance up to $1,000,000.

Visit ActivTrades to find out more

Disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Seventy four per cent of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Take the hassle out of debt collection

(Access Credit Management)

Recovering outstanding debt can be a hugely stressful process. Access Credit Management takes the sting out of it, offering over 22 years of experience in dealing with slow-paying debtors and having secured a reputation for securing and recovering outstanding commercial debt from around the world.

In addition, the company takes the time to understand your business needs. So, whether you require assistance to develop or revise your company credit policy and procedures, a full sales ledger cleanse or a helping hand with one or two selective overdue accounts, Access Credit Management can help.

Visit Access Credit Management to find out more

