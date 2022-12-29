New year, new you, as the saying goes – and if you’re looking to supercharge your health in 2023, Feel is helping shake up your supplements regime. Much loved for its nutritionist-backed collagen, multivitamins and “moodtropic” vitamins, the brand is a leading name in the wellness world.

Not only does Feel offer specially formulated health, supplement and functional beauty products, but it keeps its products affordable and accessible through not having retail mark-ups. Better still, the brand’s got sustainability at its heart, with its products coming in eco-friendly packaging and its formulas vegan and non-GMO.

Continuing its reputation for innovation, Feel has launched the first Vegan Pro Collagen in the market to feature patented VeCollal – a non-GMO which works to replicate the human type 1 collagen.

Clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles in just 28 days, a whopping 80 per cent of users sing its praises and noticed an improvement to their skin in just four weeks.

Research shows that people naturally start to lose collagen at the age of 25, which means 80 per cent of our collagen is depleted by the age of 60. That’s where supplements like Feel’s pro vegan collagen come in, as it could work as a preventive measure against premature aging.

Feel Vegan Pro Collagen: From £31.60, Wearefeel.com

Type: Powder (10g per serving, taken once a day)

Powder (10g per serving, taken once a day) Weight: 300g

300g Servings: 30

30 Vegan? Yes

Yes Gluten-free? Yes

Yes GMO-free? Yes

Feel’s vegan pro collagen is the first vegan collagen in the market to feature a patented and science-based alternative to animal collagen. The non-GMO formula replicates our type 1 collagen, with 80 per cent of users noticing an improvement to their skin in just four weeks. This ranged from elasticity to hydration and suppleness, with pro collagen increasing the body’s collagen production by a huge 135 per cent.

Though clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles in just 28 days, it is aimed toward people of all ages – whether they’re looking to prevent or counteract aging.

Setting it apart from other vegan collagens on the market which contain plant extracts believed to support the natural production of collagen in the body, Feel’s supplement contains an amino acid profile that supplies the exact ratios for building collagen naturally in your skin. Plus, it doesn’t have an unpleasant smell or taste (unlike marine or bovine collagen), and instead boasts a sweet strawberry and peach flavour that will have you looking forward to your daily dose.

Promising to transform skin without any environmental or animal cost, the supplements arrive in sustainable (and very fun) packaging that will take pride of play in your bathroom cabinet, while the ingredients are 100 per cent plant-based with added botanicals and vitamin C support.

