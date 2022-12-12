Get your hair Christmas-ready with these limited-time offers

The gift of great hair is hard to beat – and from hair extensions to toners, curling tools and lash extensions, Foxy Locks is your one-stop-shop this gifting season. Whether you’re shopping for the beauty enthusiast or want to pamper a loved one this Christmas, Foxy Locks is the place to be.

Serving up serious hair transformations, the beauty brand is much-loved for its hair extensions that are made from luxe human Remy hair. Not only are the clip-ins market-leading, but they are also made exclusively for the brand.

What’s more, you can save up to 15 per cent on hair extensions, gift sets and more between 12-18 December.

Blending seamlessly into natural hair and giving tresses just the right amount of oomph and volume, the brand’s extensions come in blonde, brunette, rich red, sleek black, ombre and balayage styles – and if you’re unsure what shade they’ll need, the Foxy Locks colour matching service helps you find the perfect fit. Better still, the brand has just launched gift sets. From a hair curling kit to a violet toning set, extensions package and ultimate hair care sets, there’s something for everyone.

If you need further convincing, Foxy Locks’ Christmas offers kick off on 12 December – and they don’t disappoint. Until 18 December, you’ll get:

A free hair holder and styler when you spend more than £150 with the code “STLYINGQUEEN”

15 per cent off sitewide when you spend £100 with the code “SEXYSAVER”

A free set of lashes when you spend more than £150 with the code “GLAMUP”

A free hair masque with any ponytail purchase using the code “TLCFORME”.

You can also enjoy free express delivery with all purchases between 19-23 December.

From lash sets to hair extensions and curling bundles, we’ve got all the gift giving inspiration from Foxy Locks that you need below (we’ll let you take the credit).

Foxy Locks tape in hair extensions: From £112, Foxylocks.com

From £112, Foxylocks.com (Foxy Locks )

Of course, we had to kick things off with the product that Foxy Locks is most famed for: its clip-in hair extensions. From platinum blonde (£132, Foxylocks.com) to brown black (£112, Foxylocks.com) and silver fox (£132, Foxylocks.com), every colour is catered for, while the brand’s colour match service helps you find the perfect shade. Next, you’ll have to decide on length – with Foxy Locks offering six extension sizes, from 14in to 24in. Every style is made from Remy human hair and includes 20 pre-taped extension wefts.

Said to last up to around one year, they must be removed and reapplied every 6-8 weeks. Owing to the fact they’re human hair, the extensions can withstand washing, brushing and styling. The perfect gift to a loved one aspiring to Hollywood hair, Foxy Locks’ hair extensions are bound to impress.

Foxy Locks hair curling gift set: £90, Foxylocks.com

The perfect accompaniment to the brand’s hair extensions set, Foxy Locks’ hair curling package will help them create deep, envious curls while keeping hair healthy. Containing a gold plated titanium 32mm hair curling wand, as well as a gold hair holder and styler for easy styling and storage of your hair extensions, the set is complete with a Foxy Locks argan oil hair mask to protect against heat and keep hair well-nourished.

Foxy Locks ultimate hair styling care set: £50, Foxylocks.com

This ultimate hair styling and care set is essential for any hair extension lover. Containing a paddle brush made from ethically sourced boar bristles, there’s also a storage case and hanger to store and protect their clip-ins. Helping users have complete control over their look, they’ll find a hair holder and styler inside, as well as an argan oil hair mask for nourishment. Best of all, between 12-18 December, you can get 15 per cent off with the code “GIRLFRIEND”.

Foxy Locks luxury duo shampoo and conditioner: £24, Foxylocks.com

Specially formulated with the richest ingredients to “nourish and restore” hair, the brand claims the duo shampoo and conditioner will leave hair looking like you’ve just stepped out of a salon. Infused with argan oil, it will help both your real locks and extensions feel and look silky soft. Better still, Foxy Locks have added a fragrance to the formula and packaged the two up in sleek, black and gold bottles that will take pride of place in your bathroom cabinet.

L’amore Lashes luxury silk lashes: £19.99, Foxylocks.com

Gift a loved one dramatic lashes this season with Foxy Locks’ l’amore lashes. Serving up instant definition and length to your Christmas or New Year’s Eve look, the variation of cluster lashes and the jet black band will add volume to your flutter. Maximising natural lashes, the lux silk falsies ooze show-stopping glamour.

