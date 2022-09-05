10 health and wellbeing solutions to help give you peace of mind

From a digital community supporting those with cancer to quick and easy blood tests that can help diagnose health problems, find out how you can optimise your health and wellbeing this autumn.

Find the right hair products for you with a range of styles to choose from

(Exodus Hair)

There will be no such thing as having a bad hair day thanks to Exodus Beauty. Offering an array of hair products imported from the US, Exodus Beauty believes your hair should be your crown. The company has partnered directly with popular hair suppliers to provide a wide range of quality and affordable box braids/braiding hair, faux locs, wigs and weaves, crochet braids, hair extensions, hair care, styling and makeup and beauty products.

When worn and maintained appropriately, wigs can promote a healthy hair and scalp and Exodus Beauty can help you find the right wig for you. If you’re struggling with hair loss problems, natural-looking lace wigs are a great way to help deal with the loss and nurture your scalp.

Join a digital community for those affected by cancer

(War on Cancer)

Those impacted by cancer can now seek support through the app, War on Cancer. This patient-founded app provides a safe space for cancer patients and their loved ones, connecting them with others who’ve been impacted by cancer and encouraging them to share the highs and lows of everyday life with and beyond the disease.

It also gives users the chance to learn more about cancer and access meaningful resources, while allowing them to support others and participate in cancer research. Join the War On Cancer community to share your story, ask and answer questions, and explore cancer-related topics.

Get from A to B safely and quickly with this lightweight e-bike

(Specialized)

The Specialized Turbo Vado SL is an e-bike that offers revolutionary range, power and ride quality yet is still light enough to carry. It can reach speeds of 15.5mph (the UK legal restriction), with a range of up to 90 miles. At 40 per cent lighter than the average e-bike — it weighs in at as little as 14.9kg with its lightweight E5 aluminium frame — it’s been designed to accompany you wherever you go.

The Turbo Vado SL delivers the security of an integrated 320Wh internal battery, plus the flexibility of an optional range extender that adds even more miles. The range extender is also fully removable and compact, so charging is easy wherever you go. Connect your bike to the Specialized Mission Control App to control your power output and ensure you have the battery you need, diagnose potential service needs and record and share ride info with friends.

Use natural skincare ingredients harvested in England

(Aeos)

Hailed by some experts in the beauty industry as a truly groundbreaking natural skincare solution that doesn’t compromise on results, AEOS is on a mission to transform the way skin looks and feels. The company grows and harvests as many ingredients as it can on its 500-acre, Demeter-certified biodynamic farm in Lincolnshire, sourcing all other ingredients from organic and biodynamic farms across the world.

The team in the lab enhance formulations with spagyric tinctures of crystals to help deliver therapeutic effects to the body, mind and soul. With its mounting collection of beauty industry awards, plus an ever-growing loyal following across the world, visit aeos.netto find out more.Enjoy 15% off your first purchase with the discount code “OFFER2” (Offer valid until 31 December 2022).

Discover a brand that offers natural skincare and wellness solutions

(Zyzven Naturals)

Zyzven Naturals uses high-quality natural ingredients that aim to benefit your skin and wellbeing. All ingredients are rooted in ancient tradition and are clinically formulated, tested and certified organic, with 95 per cent of products being vegan.

The Zyzven Naturals range is designed to suit different skin types and can help relieve conditions such as oily skin, acne, dry skin, hyperpigmentation, eczema and alopecia. Don’t miss the brand’s haircare range, which can help to tackle common problems such as dandruff and lack of growth with a number of shampoos, conditioners and oils — including the Zyzven Naturals Onion oil that supports the hair growth cycle.

Support your health and wellbeing goals with these delicious gummies

(OhMyGummie)

It’s time to say goodbye to those unpleasant supplements and tasteless vitamins and meet OhMyGummie — a new vitamin-packed range of gummies that can help you feel your best. Say goodbye to tasteless supplements with these gummies, which contain no artificial flavours or colours but come in a range of flavours including strawberry, orange, peach and more.

From vegan superfoods to essential sugar-free vitamins and minerals, these gummies have been developed by experts to help support the health and wellbeing goals of all ages in one delicious healthy serving. The gummies are easy to take and have a high volume of bioavailability, which means they get to work from the very first bite. Grab yours today using code “OMG10OFF” for 10 per cent off at ohmygummie.com (offer valid until 31 December 2022).

Find the fibre mix to suit your gut’s microbiome

(Myota)

Myota’s leading scientists and senior dietitians have spent more than 10 years exploring how microbiomes ferment fibre to produce the inflammation-fighting and immune-boosting short-chain-fatty-acids that are critical for health. Examining hundreds of microbiomes and using patented technology, Myota’s four fibre mixes are specifically and scientifically formulated to fuel your microbiome, optimise your health and reduce the risk of chronic conditions.

Over 95 per cent of users noticed improvements to their mental health, sleep and bowel movements, and the company is conducting clinical trials with healthcare systems, too. Every mix is flavour-free and can be added to water, coffee or a smoothie, and even stirred into a curry or pasta sauce or baked into cookies.

Meet the award-winning toothbrush making smiles sustainable

(SURI)

SURI has created a world-class clean that doesn’t cost our planet. Short for “Sustainable Rituals”, SURI recently topped The Independent’s list of Best Electric Toothbrushes in 2022, offering a sustainable electric toothbrush without compromising on performance, quality or design. Its innovative brush uses recyclable plant-based heads made from corn starch, with soft bristles made using castor oil.

The sleek aluminium body is light, durable and infinitely recyclable; it has also been designed in a repairable way, so it’ll last for longer in your bathroom, not in landfill. SURI has done away with all the gimmicky tech and Bluetooth apps so the brush is significantly slimmer than most electric toothbrushes — and the battery can last in excess of 30 days. Get £15 off with code “SAVE15” when you buy online (Offer valid until 31 October 2022).

Make an eco-friendly choice during your period with this reusable cup

(LELOi)

For those who don’t like sanitary pads and tampons when it comes to their time of the month, a reusable period cup could be for you. The Ziggy Cup 2 is perfect for those with busy lifestyles, as it keeps you protected whether you’re at work or the gym, so life doesn’t have to stop when you’re on your period. It also doesn’t follow the common one-size-fits-all approach and is available in two sizes: A is perfect if you have a low cervix, light to medium flow or want to get used to menstrual discs, whereas B is designed to collect everything from light to heavier flow and fit people with a higher cervix.

The cups have a ribbed tab for slip-free removal – all you need to do is hook the tip of your finger and gently pull the cup out. They’re made from 100 per cent medical-grade silicone and can offer up to eight hours of non-stop protection and can be used for two years.

Get the answers you need via quick and easy blood test results

(CheqUp)

Are you concerned your lifestyle is damaging your health? Or are you wondering why you’re tired all the time? Perhaps just want confirmation your vegan lifestyle is giving you all nutrients you need? Whatever questions you may have, CheqUp provides a wide range of at-home blood testing options, tailored to your lifestyle, that could provide the answers you need.

CheqUp’s service is fast and efficient, without the need to wait a fortnight to see your GP. Tests are taken in the comfort and privacy of your own home, at a fraction of the price of most private medicals. All tests are then analysed in a leading laboratory and results returned to you through CheqUp’s secure portal.

