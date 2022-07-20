We all know the importance of recycling these days. From sorting paper and cardboard wrappers into a different bin for collection, taking glass and tin to collection centres, and getting reusable water bottles to lessen our dependence on single-use plastics, we’re all doing our best to lessen our impact on the environment. While these are helpful steps to being greener, there’s one major way to help - and it could be sitting in your drawers.

Without realising it, collectively we’re hoarding billions of pounds worth of old tech in our homes; think decades-old handsets, clapped out laptops, and tablets with maxed out storage. We shove them in a drawer when we get a shiny new replacement, and they sit there collecting dust until the next time we shelve a device. It’s not just tech either: other types of electronics like toasters and TVs can be recycled and given new life instead of cluttering up your home or choking up over-capacity landfill sites.

But where exactly to recycle such things? One retailer is leading the charge for change: Currys.

As well as offering jaw-dropping prices on the latest gadgets and devices, the retailer offers two recycling schemes to make it easier than ever to be green.

Currys gives old appliances a second chance with doorstep recycling

The first is on delivery of large appliances (think washing machines and fridge freezers) where your old appliance will be taken away and, if it can be fixed, refurbished by The Reuse Network. These will then be given to low income families through community schemes. The delivery people can also take away smaller items of unloved tech like an old microwave or ancient handsets. Depending on where you live, you would usually have to pay your local authority to remove such items, whereas Currys offers this service to its customers for free.

Unwanted tech? Take it in-store

Then there’s in-store recycling for things like computers, toasters, mobile phones, floor cleaners, TVs and the like. Simply bring them in on your next visit, and the experts will make sure they’re recycled responsibly, whether they were originally a Currys purchase or bought elsewhere. As the UK’s largest electrical retailer, Currys collect, re-use and recycle over 65,000 tonnes of waste electronics each year, diverting items from landfill so that lead and other toxins don’t wind up polluting the soil and water.

See tech trash transformed into money-off vouchers

As if all this wasn’t reason alone enough, Currys will even reward you for your green efforts. The retailer is offering a guaranteed £5 voucher to spend on any purchase over £25 when you recycle your old tech in-store.

It’s just one of its Summer Inflation-Busting measures to help cash-strapped customers as we experience the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

Use the voucher on a price-locked product (selected items are less than last year’s lowest prices) or use it to help lighten the burden of an expensive item on Currys’s flexible credit scheme where you can spread the cost over 12 monthly payments, interest free.

So, what could you get? We’ve rounded up some cash-saving deals on which to use your voucher below.

TASSIMO by Bosch Style Coffee Machine: Now £29, Currys.co.uk

Choose this compact and stylish coffee maker in cream or black hues and get ready to pocket some serious savings on the price of your daily shop-bought coffee. Made by Bosch, this gadget’s new price is £29, but you can use the cash for trash voucher to take off an additional £5, bringing down the cost even further to £25.

GRUNDIG Jug Kettle: Now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

Beating 2021’s lowest ever price of £39.99, this kettle is now at the new inflation-busting price of just £29.99, but you can get it for £5 less if you take your old tech instore for recycling and claim your voucher. How’s that for a result?

ESSENTIALS Compact Solo Microwave: Now £49.99, Currys.co.uk

Whether you’re in a busy household or flying solo, a microwave is a non-negotiable kitchen appliance. This one has all the basic functions and is small enough to sit happily on your countertop. Not happy saving £20 on this microwave from 2021’s lowest price of £49.99? Take another fiver off thanks to the cash for trash scheme. All you have to do is recycle your old tech that’s just laying around, and you’re quid’s in!

GRUNDIG 4-Slice Toaster: Now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

Beating 2021’s lowest RRP of £39.99, this four slice toaster can now be yours for just £29.99 thanks to Currys’s price lock initiative. Beat that down even further to £25.99 when you use your cash for trash £5 voucher.

Visit Currys PC World for full Ts&Cs and to learn more about earning a £5 cash for trash voucher when you recycle your unwanted tech.