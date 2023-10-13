Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love is Blind cast member Renee Poche has shared photos of the wedding dress she wore down the aisle.

The reality TV contestant gave Love is Blind fans a glimpse into her storyline which was cut completely from season 5, with behind-the-scenes photos from her bridal gown fitting in an Instagram carousel. “Wish everyone could have seen this wild journey,” she wrote in the caption. “Regardless of the up and downs I had a blast filming with my girls!!”

The carousel included photos of Poche trying on her gown, getting ready on her wedding day, and wearing matching “Bride” jean jackets with fellow contestants Lydia and Stacy Snyder. Poche also shared her cast photo to her Instagram Story and wrote, “When you’re cut from an entire show even though your bra-shirt matched your pants no matter what.”

Poche is seen occasionally throughout the season as a friend of the contestants from the pods and even shows up at Lydia Velez Gonzalez’s wedding dress fitting with her mother in tow.

In an interview with Popsugar, Poche reflected on her experience filming for the show and discussed Netflix’s decision to take out her storyline. She was “shocked” when she found out that the streaming platform decided to completely cut her out of the season.

“I was just as shocked as everybody else. I got a call a couple months before the show aired, in August, to let me know that our story wasn’t going to be a big focus,” Poche shared. “What I was told was, ‘We’ll just, point blank, say that Carter was awful and we don’t want you to have to relive that. That’s just not going to be a big focus.’ They also said timing was an issue, so they decided to cut our story. That’s what I was told.”

“We did get engaged in the pods, and we were chosen to be followed for the rest of the journey,” she revealed to the outlet. “We did go all the way to altar, but we did not get married. We fell in love with each other in the pods. We were very excited about everything, and things went really well in Mexico as well.”

However, once they took their relationship beyond the bubble of the pods and into the real world, there were glaring issues with Wall that led her to say no at the altar. She explained, “I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on.”

Since filming for the show, Poche has got married but clarified that she was not married or in a relationship while filming was underway in the first half of 2022. Poche explained to the outlet, “We finished filming in June, and we didn’t go out until September or October. I think I was in that spot where I was so ready for a real relationship and so excited for everything, and he saw the chance, so we did it! I want to keep our engagement private, but we got married in March.”