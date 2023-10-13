Love Is Blind: Which couples from season four are still together?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix’s hit dating show, Love Is Blind, has just concluded its fifth season, which saw three couples get engaged before ever meeting in person.

However, only two couples - Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder, and James Milton and Lydia Velez Gonzalez - made it to the altar, as contestants Taylor Rue and JP Pierce called off their engagement before returning back to Houston, Texas. The season finale, which was dropped on 13 October, has now revealed which couple said “I do” or “I don’t” at the altar.

As Netflix has been running the beloved series since 2020, fans have since a variety of couples find love in the pods. For example, in season four of Love Is Blind, which aired in March of 2023, five couples got engaged.

However, two of these relationships saw a change, as contestant Zack Goytowski got engaged to another woman, Bliss Poureetezadi, after his initial relationship with Irina Solomonova didn’t work out. Previously engaged couple Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds also called it quits before making it to their wedding. Although Bonds went on to date someone from the pods, Josh Demas, after ending her engagement, they announced last month that they had split.

By the end of season four, four couples made it to their wedding day, and three of them opted to say “I do” at the altar. This is everything we know about the couples from Love Is Blind season four, and if they’re still together or not.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

As soon as they entered the pods, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown created a strong connection and continued to fall for each other through intimate conversations. They quickly became a fan favourite out of all the couples, and officially got married at the end of the season.

As of now, Brown and Pennywell are still together, with the pair frequently posting about each other on social media. Earlier this month, they shared a joint point on Instagram about the best date ideas in the Tualatin Valley.

In May, they also celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, with Brown sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram. “When I left to film the show, I totally expected to get sent home in the first week or so but there was a greater hand at play. I’m 100 per cent certain Tiff and I never would’ve crossed paths had it not been for LIB,” he wrote in the caption. “It had to happen this way and I’m grateful I took a gamble and it paid off. All my past experiences prepared me to fully embrace the experiment and to allow myself to be vulnerable enough to fall in love in such a short time frame.”

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

While Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin developed a deep connection in the pods, he also had another connection with a different contestant: Micah Lussier. Although Lussier opted to end things with Appiah in the pods, he still saw potential in his connection with Griffin and opted to pursue the relationship, with the pair walking out of the pods engaged. They went on to get married during the season four finale.

As of October, the couple is still going strong, as they’ve continued to post about significant milestones on social media. In September, they shared a joint post on Instagram of some of their summer festivities together, including a ride on a sailboat through the city.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Throughout their dates in the pods, Lussier and Peden found themselves in their own love triangles, as Lussier had formed a connection with Appiah. Meanwhile, Peden also fell for another contestant: Amber Wilder. However, Lussier and Peden opted to end their separate relationships, before getting engaged in the pods.

When it was time to say their “I dos” on their wedding day, Peden said that while he loved Lussier, he didn’t think that they “could choose each other”. Lussier told him that he expected her to say this, before she walked away in tears. In the reunion special, the pair revealed that while they got back together briefly after their wedding, the relationship didn’t last long.

Now, they’ve gone their separate ways, as Peden revealed on Instagram in June that he’s dating someone new: Geneva Dunham. Meanwhile, it appears that Lussier isn’t in a public relationship at the moment.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Zack Goytowski also found himself in a love triangle while dating in the pods, as he developed feelings for Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi. Although Goytowski told both women that he loved them and struggled to choose between them, he decided to end things with Poureetezadi and ask Solomonova to marry him.

However, Goytowski and Solomonova ultimately opted to end their relationship, since they couldn’t physically connect. From there, Goytowski reached out to Poureetezadi when they returned to Seattle and reignited their romance, before they got engaged. They went on to get married at the end of the season.

As of now, Goytowski and Poureetezadi are still together, as the pair shared footage of the photoshoot they did together on Instagram in June. Goytowski also took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate his wife, after she hosted an event with media company Girl.

“Returning from a mesmerizing night in L.A. words can’t capture the emotions I felt watching Bliss shine during her speaking engagement with @girlboss,” he wrote in the caption on his Instagram post. “Hats off to my incredible wife, inspiring everyone her path touches. Her unwavering strength and tenacity, is my daily inspiration. Witnessing her dreams come to life lights up my world