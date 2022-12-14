Make Seasalt Cornwall your destination for gift shopping this Christmas

Born in 1981 in the quintessential Cornish town of Penzance, Seasalt’s first shop on Adelaide Street sold traditional workwear to local farmers, fishermen and artists. Fast forward 40 years and the fashion brand has more than 60 shops across the UK and Ireland.

Supplying women and men with everything from luxurious knitwear and enduring accessories to timeless jumpers and delicate jewellery, the label is a natural go-to each Christmas for thoughtful gifts that will stand the test of time.

Whether you’re shopping for a partner, parent, grandparent or much-loved friend, Seasalt Cornwall’s offerings are second to none – plus, inclusivity is at the brand’s heart. Its wide size range and careful choice of colours and fabrics make Seasalt Cornwall a label for people of every age, shape and taste.

Save 20% on boxes of socks & slippers, 3 for 2 on selected gifts and 2 for £45 on Sailor Stripes at seasaltcornwall.com

Better still, the brand’s seasonal promotions mean you can currently enjoy up to £40 off in store and online, 20% off socks and slippers, 3 for 2 on selected gifts and 2 for £45 on Sailor Stripes.

To get you in the spirit of the festive season, Seasalt Cornwall are offering additional promotions until 18 December including:

£10 off when you spend £50

£25 off when you spend £100

£50 off when you spend £150 or more

With gifts for her and gifts for him, make Seasalt Cornwall your destination for the Christmas season. To help you tick off your shopping list, we’ve got all the inspiration you need below – from cosy boot slippers and classic Breton tops to pyjamas and menswear.

Seasalt Cornwall View Point Pyjamas: £55, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Pyjamas become the new daywear during that deliciously lazy period between Christmas and New Year. As such, who wouldn’t delight in receiving a brand new pair under the tree? This Seasalt Cornwall design is crafted from soft, lightweight cotton and finished in a lovely flower print. The top is cut to a classic shirt style fit, with long sleeves, contrast piping and a sweet patch pocket, while the trousers have an elasticated back waist and a drawstring for a comfy fit. Roomy pockets add the final touch. Perfect for hunkering down on the sofa after one too many mince pies, they’ll make for a thoughtful gift this Christmas.

Seasalt Cornwall Snooze Slipper Booties: £30.36, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Continuing the loungewear theme, these slipper booties are set to be a surefire hit this Christmas. Available in small/medium and medium/large, the boot-style slippers are knitted from a soft and warm merino blend yarn, with a cosy fleece lining to keep feet toasty during the colder months. Plus, rubber soles mean they’ll take you from the sofa to the garden. Coming in a choice of 17 colourways, you can save 20% on the slippers in the run-up to Christmas.

Seasalt Cornwall Sailor Shirt, Tri Mini Cornish Tehidy: £29.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

A Breton top is a year-round staple, and this Seasalt offering is a timeless classic. Crafted from soft and breathable organic cotton jersey, the top is complete with long sleeves and an elegant boat neck. The sailor-inspired stripes are yarn-dyed for crisp colour and longevity. Coming in sizes 6-28, choose between 16 colourways and stripe finishes – from the classic navy and white (£29.95, seasaltcornwall.com) to the unique Tri Mini Cornish Tehidy. Better still, the brand’s Christmas promotions mean you can enjoy 2 for £45 right now (that’s a nearly £15 saving).

Seasalt Cornwall Men’s Very Clever Gloves: £25, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Clever by name, clever by nature: the thumb and forefinger of these Seasalt gloves are knitted with a special metallic touchscreen-sensitive yarn, meaning you can continue to use your smart device without taking them off. The one-size men’s gloves come in either a winter-hued Dark Wreckage or Mizzon Monoprint Multi colourway and are made from a nylon, cotton and merino wool blend. The perfect gift for the man in your life, they’re both practical and stylish.

Seasalt Cornwall Men’s Sailor Shirt: £29.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Men are notoriously tricky to buy for – but you really can’t go wrong with a Breton top like this Seasalt offering. Made from organic cotton, it’s lightweight, breathable and soft, while the signature Seasalt yarn-dyed stripes mean the crisp colour-fast finish will last for years to come. Complete with a boat neck and long sleeves, the design inspired by Cornwall’s maritime history. A cross-seasonal staple that they’ll reach for time and time again, the Men’s Sailor Shirt is also in the 2 for £45 Christmas promotion.

Seasalt Cornwall Men’s Porthkerris Jumper: £89.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Fair Isle knits are a classic for good reason. If you’re looking to treat a partner, father or friend, this Seasalt crew neck jumper is a lovely gift. Boasting a subtly chunky cut, the lambswool and nylon blend design is both breathable and warming. Finished with fitted ribbed cuffs and a ribbed neckline and hem, the knit will look just as good layered over shirts as would worn under a denim jacket. Coming in sizes S-XXL, choose between two colourways.

