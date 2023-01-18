There is one inevitable in every woman’s life: the menopause. No longer (thankfully) a taboo topic, there is a growing industry dedicated to easing the symptoms of this natural female event – and market-leading supplements brand Feel is at the forefront with its non-hormonal and all-natural approach.

Despite menopause usually occurring between the ages of 45 and 55 (though it does happen to some even earlier), hormones can start to fluctuate around 8-10 years before, and this period is known as perimenopause.

Symptoms appear in many different forms, from nausea and anxiety to difficulty sleeping and hot flushes – but Feel’s menopause supplement helps to target them all. Designed as a natural and non-hormonal support for a calm and comfortable transition, it’s (finally) the alternative to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) that women have been looking for. Plus, the clinically backed formula remains affordable thanks to no retail mark-ups.

What’s more, you can save 20 per cent off your first purchase of Feel Menopause and other products with the code “INDI20”.

Shop Feel Menopause with the limited-time offer now

Boasting nutrition backed claims, it has been formulated with expert advice from nutritionist Nicki Williams. Setting it apart from other menopause products, Feel’s supplements contain a more natural alternative to HRT, which for many women, leads to side effects including nausea, headaches and digestive issues.

Using targeted plant-based ingredients, the market-leading vitamins brand has formulated a product that’s ideal for women experiencing perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Combatting tiredness while promoting hormonal balance, Feel’s menopause combines innovative ingredients with essential vitamins for your general wellbeing.

Whether you’re just starting out on your menopause journey or are looking to swap to a more natural supplement formula, Feel should be your go-to for support in your transition.

Feel menopause: From £14.76, Wearefeel.com

Feel Menopause was specifically designed to be an alternative to HRT solution to tackle Menopause symptoms naturally. Feel menopause: From £14.76, Wearefeel.com (Feel)

Type: Capsule (two per day)

Capsule (two per day) Servings: 30

30 Vegan? Yes

Yes Gluten-free? Yes

Yes GMO-free? Yes

Using breakthrough plant-based ingredients, Feel’s capsule supplements are designed to target the symptoms of perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause – with the brand recommending taking two per day.

Supporting women’s hormonal imbalance during menopause, the hero ingredients of pantothenic acid and vitamin B6 are included to regulate the production of hormones and contribute to normal psychological function. The essential vitamin B12 has also been packed in to alleviate tiredness and fatigue while Feel’s B vitamin complex is designed to promote energy production.

Buy now

Brain fog is one of the most commonly cited symptoms during menopause, and Feel’s blend of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) is designed to support your cognition, enhance mental performance and empower you to think more clearly.

Where the supplement really shines is with its natural and plant-based ingredients, from red clover isoflavones to sage leaf, which has a long history of supporting menopausal women. This is combined with yellow maca, which contributes to emotional balance and overall well-being. Take for example the testimony of Lara, who after nearly three months of use said: “I no longer have hot flushes, I’ve finally managed to shift 27 lbs in three months which no diet would budge no matter how hard I tried! And I have got my libido back!”

Lara was surprised to admit that hot flushes were gone after taking Feel Menopause for 3 months (Feel)

Shop Feel Menopause with the limited-time offer now

Feel’s non-hormonal approach is giving women a welcome alternative to HRT, helping you banish the night sweats and hot flushes, stay on top form and not let the menopause dictate your life. Take customer Debbie’s word for it. “After a couple of weeks of taking menopause support, my hot flushes started to subside. My skin, hair and nails improved and my overall feeling of wellness started to increase,” the 54-year old woman testified. “These little capsules have really been a saviour for me.”

If you needed further convincing to kickstart your wellness journey with Feel, nutritionist expert and industry heavyweight Nicki Williams has firmly put her seal of approval behind the supplement. “Feel menopause combines the best and most effective natural and innovative ingredients alongside essential vitamins to combat many of the common symptoms of menopause.”

Feel menopause is formulated by award winning menopause expert Nicki Williams (Feel)

Praising the supplements as an alternative to hormone therapy, Williams added that Feel’s entire range of clean, science-led products help women achieve inner and outer wellness – and it’s time to achieve yours now.

Shop the Feel Menopause supplement at Wearefeel.com now

*T&Cs apply. Use code “INDI20” at checkout for 20 per cent off first purchase of Menopause and other Feel products. Not applicable on bundles, first time purchase only. Head to Wearefeel.com for full T&Cs