Meet the stylish baby essentials range making parenting more affordable

When preparing for your baby’s arrival, there are many things for you to consider, from nursery furniture to baby clothes, the list can feel overwhelming and costly, but it’s important to choose those high-quality essentials that will meet your little one’s needs without breaking the bank.

That’s where Puggle comes in. Puggle is a brand exclusively available at Online4Baby, a retailer specialising in baby essentials. Their range of nursery products is designed with both quality and affordability in mind, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious parents.

Whether you’re searching for a bedside crib that will fold away neatly, hunting for a car seat that can safely transport your little bundle from A to B, or perhaps a high seat that will adjust as they grow, browse Online4Baby’s specially selected picks from the Puggle range below.

Get little ones safely from A to B

Puggle Lockton 360° Rotate Luxe Group 0+1/2/3 Car Seat: £99.95, Online4baby.com

(Online4Baby)

Looking for a car seat that will really go the distance? The Puggle Lockton ISOFIX Car Seat provides both comfort and safety for your child during travel. The integrated ISOFX base makes it easy to install, connecting seamlessly to your car’s ISOFIX connectors with clear installation indicators and top tether straps for a secure fit. As your child grows, the car seat adapts to accommodate them up to the age of 12 years (or a weight of 36kg), reducing the need for regular replacements. Using the car seat is incredibly simple with its 360-degree rotation feature, allowing you to place your little one in the seat with ease. Very importantly, the Puggle Lockton ISOFIX Car Seat complies with European safety standard, ECE R44 / 04 for total peace of mind.

Shop now

Shop Puggle car and booster seats

Make mealtimes easy-peasy

Puggle Yum Yum 6in 1 Hi Lo Highchair: £69.95, Online4baby.com

(online4baby)

The Puggle Yum Yum 6in 1 Hi Lo Highchair is perfect for once your child reaches the highchair milestone. Boasting 6 adjustable seat heights and a 3-position recline, the highchair can be tailored to their growth, making it suitable for infants between 6 months and 15kg. The 5-point safety harness is designed to keep your little one secure in the instance of any dinnertime excitement, whilst the 3-position adjustable tray can be removed for ease of storage and cleaning. Once mealtime is over, everything can be folded and stored easily, ideal when you are short on space. The highchair includes a second inner tray, including 2 cupholders, 2 snack compartments, and the main dish which is perfect for baby-led weaning!

Shop now

Discover the Puggle highchair range

Transport little passengers with ease

Puggle Monaco XT 2in1 i-Size Travel System with ISOFIX Base: £319.95, Online4baby.com

(online4baby)

Suitable from birth, the Puggle Monaco XT 2in 1 offers serious versatility, growing with your child until they reach 15kg. The package includes the chassis, an i-Size infant carrier making transporting your little bundle in and out of the car hassle-free, an i-Size ISOFIX base, and a seat unit that converts from a lie-flat carrycot to a 2-way facing reclining pushchair seat, once baby reaches 6 months. The travel system comes with lockable swivel wheels and a spacious shopping basket, as well as a luxury quilted apron and a rain cover, making it perfect for when out and about. The pushchair hood has an extending canopy and a Perspex window, whilst the car seat has a plush insert, newborn wedge and an adjustable 5-point harness with luxury padding for added comfort.

Shop now

Shop Puggle prams and pushchairs

Sleep soundly with your baby closeby

Puggle Sleepy Rocking Bedside Crib: £59.95, Online4baby.com

(Online4Baby)

Rest easy knowing your little one is close by and sleeping soundly in the Puggle Sleepy Rocking Bedside Crib. Perfect if you are limited for space at home, the Rocking Bedside Crib is not only compact and portable, but can also conveniently fold away within seconds, making nights away from home a breeze! Suitable from birth up until around 6 months (or up to 9kg), the mesh sides provide ventilation and visibility of your little one, whilst the 3 plush toys hanging from the retractable and removable canopy keeps them entertained. When your little one isn’t settling, the crib can be rocked manually or locked into a stationary position. The crib comes with a padded mattress and fitted sheet, an insect net which rolls up and a carry bag for easy travel.

Shop now

Shop the Puggle range of bedside cribs

Spruce up their first room

Puggle Prestbury Imperial Luxe Sleigh 6pc Nursery Furniture Set with Drawer & Maxi Ar Cool Mattress: £784.95, Online4baby.com

(Online4Baby)

You can’t go wrong with classic, minimal styling when it comes to shopping for your nursery. The Puggle Prestbury Range offers a modern twist on the classic sleigh-look design, featuring a white-satin finish that compliments any nursery theme. The best-selling 6pc Prestbury set includes an adjustable cot bed with a spacious under-bed drawer, a hypoallergenic Maxi Air Cool mattress to keep baby cool, comfortable and dry, a dresser which doubles up as a changing table, and a double wardrobe to provide ample storage space. As baby continues to grow the Prestbury cot bed transforms into a toddler bed fit for a prince or princess. Not in need of the full set? You can discover more variations from Puggle’s top quality, yet affordable nursery collection.

Shop now

Discover Puggle furniture

Help them explore independently

Puggle In The Jungle Speedy 2 in 1 Baby Walker: £39.95, Online4baby.com

(online4baby)

As your little one begins to test the waters with moving independently, baby walkers can help boost their confidence in the lead up to taking their first steps. Puggles’s In The Jungle Speedy 2 in 1 Baby Walker offers your little one the freedom to learn and play whilst building confidence when moving around. The play tray is designed to keep baby entertained with a range of toys, including rattles, a toy bar and a musical and light-up tray with up to 12 melodies. The adjustable height position and high-back removable seat allows the walker to cater to you baby’s growth, making it suitable between 6 to 24 months. For added convenience, it can be easily folded flat for storage and transportation- perfect for parents who want to combine style with practicality and quality in one product!

Shop now

Discover Puggle baby walkers