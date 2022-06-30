Outdoor label Rohan is built for adventuring

In his book A Coast to Coast Walk, Alfred Wainwright says: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing” – and that couldn’t be truer.

In order to be Scout-level prepared throughout your explorations, you need the right clothing to withstand ever-changing temperatures. So, kit out your hike with Rohan, one of the UK’s favourite outdoor and travel clothing labels.

The British brand boasts 50 years of expertise. It was founded in North Yorkshire in 1972 by husband and wife duo Sarah and Paul Howcroft and, in 1978, reached new heights – literally – to the top of Mount Everest. Peter Habeler and Reinhold Messner wore the brand’s Windlord Gwaihir Jacket during the first recorded ascent without supplemental oxygen.

(Rohan)

If you needed any other guarantee that Rohan will have you covered in the forests or fells, look to its innovation. From insect repellent clothing that will shield you from the likes of mosquitoes, ticks and midges, to the Barricade technology with its immense waterproofing credentials, the collections are built for adventuring.

The hard-wearing selection of base, mid and outer layers were created with the brand’s five principles in mind; to be protective, lightweight, packable, easy-care and versatile. Be ready for whatever the weather throws at you – be it beautiful sunshine or summer showers – with the lightweight, low pack size and fast drying designs that you can fold compactly into your travel bag and whip out at a moment’s notice.

Whether you are planning a summer filled with gentle strolls in the Lake District, treacherous trails up Snowdonia or a staycation to the coasts to soak in the best of the British countryside, ignite your sense of wonder and be ready for action by stocking up on Rohan’s waterproofs, footwear, fleeces, jackets and more so you can explore in stylish comfort.

Shop our edit of the must-have pieces to pack on your walking or hiking adventures below.

Ventus Waterproof Jacket, £300

(Rohan)

This all-weather, all-adventures jacket from Rohan is made up of the brand’s Barricade technology with three levels; a water repellent outer, waterproof but breathable midi and moisture-wicking inner so you will stay dry and at the optimal temperature throughout your explorations this summer and beyond. Prepare to be amazed as water droplets run straight off the exterior. It’s also lightweight, easily packable and quick drying.

Shop women’s

Shop men’s

Radiant Merino Zip Up Fleece Jacket, £100

(Rohan)

You never know when the sunshine may turn so keeping this cosy jacket in your camping, overnight or commute backpack will come in handy if temperatures suddenly plummet. The combination of merino wool and polyamide ensure it is soft, hard-wearing and moisture-wicking for all four seasons.

Shop women’s

Shop men’s

Lightweight Porto Linen Jacket, £130

(Rohan)

This jacket comes from the brand’s Performance Linen collection, a range of crease-resistant clothing that is ideal for the warmer weather and is far more durable than the traditional fabric. When it calls for smarter dress codes, this is the piece you need as it won’t shrink, fade or lose its colour through continual wear.

Shop men’s

Explore Rohan’s full outdoor collection here