Invest, save and spend with these cutting-edge financial companies

Struggling to get a handle on the stock market? Looking for a low-cost money-lending app? Want to speak to an expert to see if your company is entitled to tax relief from the government? Read on and see how our round-up of intuitive financial and legal services can help.

Take control of your wealth by turning it into gold

(Direct Bullion London)

Converting your cash into gold could be an excellent way to protect your wealth during these times of uncertainty, given the precious metal has been around for thousands of years, and has maintained its value. Now might be the best time to do it, too, as gold has increased in value by 12.8 per cent per year from 2005 to 2022.

Physical gold is classed as a tier 1 asset, with UK gold coins being VAT- and capital gains tax-free. Direct Bullion London supplies LBMA-approved gold (manufactured by a refiner listed in the good delivery list) to national and international clients, thereby allowing you to make the most of your wealth whilst cutting any counterparty risk.

Past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The value of investments may go down as well as up.

Lend and save with close friends and family

(Pardna)

Initially brought to the UK by the Windrush Generation, the Pardna app was born out of a communal financial system designed by Caribbean and African communities to allow people you know and trust to save and lend together.

Whether it’s for a much-needed holiday, a birthday treat, or an unexpected bill, the app helps users access affordable short-term loans, while taking care of know your customer (KYC) checks. It also seamlessly connects with bank accounts to make sending and receiving funds easy. Download on the App Store or Google Play today.

Get a better understanding of the stock market

(Frederick & Oliver)

Frederick and Oliver provides a first-class stockbroking service. The company delivers breaking news and technical analysis to better clients’ understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the market, guiding clients through ever-changing conditions with assurance and dexterity. At Frederick and Oliver, the team delivers an award-winning service, bespoke to each individual client, highlighting the benefits and consequences of developments that directly impact client portfolios. Using CFDs, clients can take advantage of bull and bear market conditions and trade a wide range of asset classes.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71 per cent of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Get expert legal advice for your construction business

(Costigan King)

With offices in London, New York and Kent, Costigan King is a full-service commercial law firm with a wealth of international resources at its fingertips. The company specialises in a variety of domestic and international construction matters, including procurement and tenders, dispute resolution, adjudication, contracts and documentation, and health and safety, and can also advise clients on delays caused by the pandemic.

The firm has legal experience in plenty of other areas, too, including commercial liteligation, fintech, cryptocurrency, gaming and betting, white-collar crime, and fraud. The team, led by Arianne King and Julian Critchlow, is committed to delivering exceptional results with the help of its efficient, client-focused approach and its flexible fee structures.

Kickstart your whisky cask collection

(Elite Wine and Whisky)

Since it was founded 10 years ago, Elite Wine and Whisky has been helping its clients navigate the world of whisky cask collection. Elite Wine and Whisky offers a step-by-step guide on how to collect whisky, offering access to its wide choice of casks, which range from well-known distilleries to ones that are selected for some of the most popular whisky blends in the world.

After a consultation with EW&W’s experienced traders, a bespoke portfolio is designed, with the team dealing with everything, including acquisition, maintenance and exit strategy. Rare whisky has outperformed every other major financial index over the past two decades, making it a useful portfolio diversifier. In fact, in 2020, the average annual capital growth rate for whisky was 13.1 per cent, with global sales predicted to soar to $108bn (£101bn) by 2031.

Past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future, and investments can go down as well as up.

See if you can claim back on tax for your R&D activities

(R and D Reclaims Limited )

R and D Reclaims Limited is a leading UK research and development tax credit specialist that could help companies specialising in astrophysics, nanotechnology, engineering and chemistry claim a tax reduction or repayment from HMRC. The R&D funding space is growing rapidly, and the company’s experience and track record has helped secure several millions of pounds in tax reductions, refunds and credits for its corporate clients, with more than 200 successful submissions each year.

Its team of 25 employees includes chartered tax advisors, accountants and technical staff, among whom are experts trained in identifying where R&D activity is taking place in order to help companies take advantage of the government’s research and development tax relief plan.

Invest in a new apartment complex on the south coast

(Michael Jones)

Whether you’re eager to grow your property portfolio or you’re simply looking for a blissful and contemporary bolthole to retire to in the UK, these new seafront apartments from Calista could be just the thing. Located in Worthing, West Sussex, Calista comprises 29 two- and three-bedroom apartments, with each boasting exquisite interiors, spacious outdoor living areas and access to a private landscaped garden.

Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2023. The apartments occupy a striking new focal point on the south-east corner of Grand Avenue, just minutes from the town centre and a stone’s throw from the beach. Prices start from £475,000.

Consult a law firm of immigration solicitors and barristers

(OneLaw Chambers)

In need of immigration advice? London-based OneLaw Chambers has a dedicated team of specialist solicitors and barristers offering a wide range of legal services, from immigration and civil litigation to court advocacy and representation. Based in the heart of London, but acting for clients from all over the UK and abroad, the law firm has gained a reputation for providing premium business immigration services, with its immigration department having been awarded the accolade of Best Personal and Business Immigration Law Firm of the Year 2021. Whether you wish to apply for a UK visa or challenge an immigration decision, the firm’s solicitors and barristers will assess your case’s strengths and merits, before offering precise legal advice with a professional and supportive approach, and finally providing you with court representation. Get 50 per cent off your first immigration consultation (offer valid until 5 November 2022).

