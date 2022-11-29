Whether it’s the upcoming World Cup or re-watching classic Christmas movies, we wouldn’t blame you if you’re spending the winter months glued to your TV screen.

Hibernation season is fast approaching and if you’re swapping nights out-out for cosy evenings in, you need a small screen that’s going to display the gripping matches and joyful festive scenes in crystal clear quality, while blasting out the sounds of the crowd and the seasonal tunes to transport you into the heart of the action. Enter: Sky Glass.

It’s fair to say that Sky has had some ground-breaking innovations in the TV sphere over the years. One of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, we can thank them for the UK’s first satellite TV network as well as the transformative satellite service Sky Q, Sky Go for access to the latest must-watches anytime and anywhere and more recently, Sky Stream that gives you Sky TV and Netflix for less than £1 a day. But it’s the Sky Glass that blows its competitors out of the water.

Not your average smart TV, this model will give you access to live TV as well as all the streaming apps that you could possibly hope for – no satellite necessary. The entire system runs on WiFi, making it ready to plug in (with just one single cable!) and go as soon as it arrives at your door.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive at Sky explains: “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content. Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”

How is Sky Glass different to other Smart TVs?

First and foremost, this is the only TV on the market that comes complete with Sky built-in. You can also watch the entire line-up of show across the BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, and Amazon Prime libraries, but to take it one step further, these are combined in one handy search on the Sky Glass landing page. It has really never been easier to find where the latest must-watch show is streaming as well as revisit beloved films.

The entire TV also runs on voice commands. Just say “Hello Sky” to search, turn up/down the volume and even turn it on/off. You can also use this to change HDMI asking for “PlayStation” and it will recognise and automatically play the port in which your console is connected.

When you switch on your set, the homepage displays a carousel of your watch list known as the Playlist. This very helpful feature will show your saved content across all of the apps in one place, allowing you to jump right back in from where you left off at the touch of a button.

There is no recording as you may be used to on classic Sky TV but instead the episodes are waiting to be streamed when you’re ready. It also curates recommendations based on your recent viewing, making the selection process that extra bit seamless.

Running late? The live Restart function will turn back the clock on shows you have missed the start of so you never need to lose out.

The picture

The Sky Glass has been lauded for its screen quality and deserves all the praise that it gets. The Glass comes in three sizes; small (43”), medium (55”) and large (65”) and has over a billion colours that shine through the 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot screen picture. Whether you’re watching a horror calling out for her not to enter the house, or feeling transported away to a far flung beach on a jealousy-inducing travel show, the TV boasts Intelligent Zonal Technology to make bright light sparkle and the darkest darks feel exactly that.

The specs at a glance

Ultra HD and Quantum Dot technology

360° Dolby Atmos® sound

Built-in speakers and sub-woofer

Five colours; blue, white, green, pink or black

Three sizes; 43”, 55” and 65”

The sound

The TV comes with a soundbar built-in so there’s no need for that costly extra but audio buffs, fear not. There are six room-filling integrated speakers that are tactically placed in optimal positions so that no matter where you are sitting, the Dolby Atmos sound and sub-woofer give that coveted bass. Watch this space for the full cinematic surround sound experience…

The design

The Sky Glass was created in collaboration with Map Project Office – the design firm with a hand in the Sonos Amp, Elizabeth Line interiors and with a CV that includes Sony and Google too. So it comes as no surprise that it’s a thing of beauty.

The TV comes in five different colours, giving you greater variety than any other brand on the market to have it fit seamlessly among your décor. Our sets generally form the centrepiece of our living rooms and with its rich hues of ocean blue, ceramic white, racing green, dusky pink or anthracite black, you’ll be proud to display the Glass in your home. The remote matches the colourway and you can choose the speaker fascia for an added level of customisation with geometric and marbled patterns on offer.

There’s a mounting bracket included in the back of the TV and a colour matched stand to avoid any additional purchases or delays in getting your screen set up.

The price

Much like the monthly fee for your broadband or phone contract, Sky Glass follows the same payment model where the cost is flexible and interest free. To make the TV purse-friendly, you can spread the cost. There are different packages available including Sky Ultimate TV and HD as well as the option to add sports, movies and kids. A two year warranty is included and so is packaging removal. Multi-room viewing is also possible.

The sustainability

The media brand has paid close attention to the TV’s eco-credentials and as such, have successfully created the world’s first certified CarbonNeutral TV. But that’s only where the sustainability begins. When you step out of the room (or are too still for too long), the Glass will prompt you to lift the remote. To save on energy consumption, if you don’t do this, it will auto switch-off. What’s more, the screen also automatically adjust its brightness and all the packaging is recyclable and free from single-use plastic. Saving your pennies and the planet.

