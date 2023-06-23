Take steps to financial freedom with these nine services and products

From expert law firms to property investment services, here are 9 legal and financial services that can help you get your affairs in order.

Avoid costly banking fees

(Bankbrokers)

Wish you could get a clear benchmark of all your company’s bank charges in one place? Now, you can with the help of Bankbrokers. It’s the preferred choice for many of the world’s largest companies wishing to view and renegotiate their current fees, without changing providers.

Bankbrokers works with more than 3,000 companies globally, with customer satisfaction survey scores showing 100 per cent of clients would recommend its services to others. To review your company’s bank charges, email contact@bankbrokers.co.uk, call UK 020 7160 0075 or write to Bankbrokers, Bank Chambers, Brook St, Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire SO32 1AX.

Find out more at Bankbrokers.co.uk

Find a trusted will writer

(Best Foundation)

Writing your will can be a hard enough task, without having to find a trusted professional to assist in an unregulated industry. The Best Foundation is a new, non-profit organisation aiming to raise standards within the industry. All members are fully insured, CRB checked, suitably qualified and experienced within their field, and can help with wills, lasting powers of attorney, trusts, probate, inheritance tax planning and more.

Its client guarantee provides reassurance that your estate planning needs will be fully met. For full details on the client guarantee, visit its website.

Find your will writer today at Bestfoundation.org.uk

Enhance achievement in children

(Rackets Cubed )

Rackets Cubed is committed to enhancing the long-term achievement of children through racket sports, education and nutrition. It runs a number of sports and nutrition programmes, as well as integrated after-school STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, targeted at children in underserved areas.

Each programme delivers one after-school session each week of term time (amounting to around 30 weeks a year), to a group of 25 to 30 children. This includes one hour of racket sport, such as tennis, squash, badminton, padel, wallball and table tennis, as well as one hour of STEM education with a qualified teacher and an evening meal. The charity, founded in 2016, currently supports more than 1,000 children over 35 programmes and across 12 cities around the UK. The next phase is to scale up to support a further 2,500 children.

Find out how to help by visiting Justgiving.com

Recruit a trusted commercial law firm

(Darwin Gray)

Darwin Gray is on hand to support you through all aspects of your business and help you operate smoothly, whether dealing with an employee dispute or handling the legal stuff so you don’t have to. From assisting with your contracts of employment and HR policies to conducting workplace investigations and advising on disciplinary matters, there’s no job too big or too small.

Highly rated solicitors will strive to understand your needs and goals in the most efficient and stress-free way possible. Darwin Gray has offices in south and north Wales, and assistance is only a phone call or an email away. Rated as one of The Times Best Law Firms 2023, you’ll know that you’re in the very best of hands. Call the team today for an initial no-obligation discussion about how they can support you.

Find out more at Darwingray.com

Get professional HMO property investment advice

(Invest HMO)

Are you looking to get into the property investment game? Invest HMO could help. House of multiple occupancy properties (in which properties are rented out to three or more people who aren’t from the same household) are one of the fastest growing areas within the sector. As the UK’s premier HMO investment service, the team at Invest HMO works alongside investors to provide a turn-key and hassle-free service to develop HMO properties, predominantly in the North West of England.

It provides a complete development management service for anybody looking to carry out an HMO project, dealing with all aspects of the project from start to finish – including acquiring the initial property after carrying out a thorough due diligence process, designing the HMO conversion and any planning requirements that are necessary, overseeing the conversion works and obtaining an HMO licence.

Visit investhmo.com for more

Find a savings account that suits you

(Dudley Building Society)

Dudley Building Society is committed to helping people reach their financial goals, and has been doing so since 1858. As a financial services provider, they combine their personal touch, financial knowledge and local roots to help people achieve their aspirations through savings, mortgages, and other financial services. They are a proud mutual organisation, meaning they exist for the sole benefit of their customers.

A range of savings accounts are on offer, including ISAs, regular savers, notice accounts, instant access, and young saver accounts. They also allow you to access your savings in the way that works best for you, whether that’s online, in a local branch, or by post.

For more information, visit Dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk

Dudley Building Society is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Its Financial Services Register number is 161294.

Get your affairs in order

(Parfitt Cresswell)

Parfitt Cresswell is a regional law firm offering services to individuals and businesses covering family law, wills, lasting powers of attorney and more. Their legal experts are committed to helping clients get their affairs in order to avoid paying any unnecessary inheritance tax, as well as retaining control of their money and ensuring assets go directly to their loved ones in the most tax efficient way, in accordance with their wishes.

A will is your lifetime insurance policy to ensure your family and loved ones are taken care of. To arrange your free initial consultation, simply call the team on 0800 999 4437 or email enquiries@parfittcresswell.com quoting “PCJune23” (free initial consultations are offered subject to availability).

Find out more at Parfittcresswell.com

Make smarter property investments

(PropertyData)

When it comes to buying residential property in the UK, there are myriad factors and challenges that need to be addressed. PropertyData can help you make more informed decisions by providing detailed analysis on pricing, rental yields, demand, demographic trends and more. You can use its sourcing tools to identify both on-market and off-market opportunities that match your personal investment strategy while avoiding expensive mistakes before they happen.

That’s thanks to PropertyData’s comprehensive set of due diligence tools that include accurate online valuations, a comparables finder, ownership information, planning history, risks and much more. Get a free 14-day trial and then monthly rolling subscriptions starting at £14/month. Use “50MONTH1” for 50 per cent off the first month after free trial (offer valid until 30 June 2023).

Find out more at isit Propertydata.co.uk

Invest in a global asset

(Bullion Club)

As experts in precious metals, Bullion Club provides collectors and investors with access to gold bullion and gold coins through a highly personalised service. It understands that purchasing gold isn’t just about the financial aspect – it’s also about adding a tangible, meaningful asset to your collection.

Gold could be a great investment: it’s VAT and Capital Gains Tax exempt (gold coins from the Royal Mint are exempt) and can hold its value over time, making it a good hedge against inflation. They’re easily bought and sold in the market, providing high liquidity and making for a great tangible asset that can be held and passed down as a family heirloom.

Find out more at Bullionclub.co.uk

Investment involves risk. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount originally invested.

