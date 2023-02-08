This multivitamin actually works, according to over a hundred nutritionists

Looking to kickstart your wellness journey in 2023? It can be difficult to know where to start – but much-loved supplements brand Feel is taking it back to basics with its flagship multivitamins.

Setting it apart from the competition, Feel’s multivitamins are not only approved and supported by more than 120 registered UK nutritionists, but they also boast a five star customer-approval rating, with users lauding the capsules for improving their hair, skin, nails, energy and sleep.

With so many supplements in the market, it can be difficult to know which is suited to your needs, but Feel is helping to target them all with its do-it-all multivitamins. Containing 32 of the highest quality ingredients, the capsules are designed to promote general and comprehensive health – Feel’s multivitamin is the perfect all-rounder for those who want multiple benefits while taking just one supplement.

Code “IND20” gives 20% off first purchase of Multivitamin and other Feel products. Not applicable on bundles, first time purchase only

Better still, every capsule is free of artificial additives, bulking agents, preservatives or fillers –as well as being 100 per cent plant-based, gluten-free, halal, kosher, non-GMO and free from all 14 major allergens.

From reducing tiredness and fatigue (perfect for the long winter months) to boosting your immune system and supporting cognition during a long working day, there are myriad benefits to delving into the world of supplements with Feel’s multivitamins. And there’s no better time to start your journey, as you can get 20 per cent off your first purchase of multivitamins or other Feel products thanks to the brand’s latest promotion.

Feel multivitamin: £13.56 subscription, Wearefeel.com (£27.12 for one-time purchase)

Feel Multivitamin is enriched with zinc and biotin, which are linked to healthy, shiny hair, clear skin and strong nails (Feel)

Type: Capsules (Taken twice a day)

Capsules (Taken twice a day) Servings: 30

30 Vegan? Yes

Yes Gluten-free? Yes

Yes GMO-free? Yes

Containing 32 of the highest quality ingredients (including minerals, phytonutrients, + alpha lipoic acid and + l-glutamine), the vitamins have been formulated for your general wellbeing. Enhanced with the patented ingredient, BioPerine, for better nutrient absorption, you can trust you’re getting the very best out of each capsule.

Buy now (£27.12 for one-time purchase, £13.56 for a subscription)

Don’t believe us? The customer feedback speaks for itself. Sally, aged 49, has suffered side effects from her breast cancer treatment that left her feeling “completely stripped of [her] identity.” She started taking Feel’s multivitamins just under a year ago and “cannot express how they have changed my body and how I feel.”

Sally (Feel)

“Some of the changes I noticed quite quickly was my hair and nails growing thicker and stronger. I had more energy to do things. I slept better. I looked better and my skin feels so much more radiant and smooth,” Sally said.

Julie (Feel)

Meanwhile, Julie, aged 40, has seen a “huge improvement” in tiredness, her skin, hair and nails since taking Feel’s multivitamins more than a year before. “My nails are super strong and look lovely and aren’t breaking as much. Overall I just feel so much better, healthier and with loads more energy”, she raved.

As well as customer approval, Feel’s multivitamins have strong nutritionist and scientific expert-backing. Francesca Lancaster, a registered nutritional therapist, said Feel’s supplements “tick all the boxes and more.” Noting how the formula is being continually updated to reflect the very latest scientific research, Lancaster noted how Feel’s multivitamins “contains an excellent and broad selection of nutrients, which importantly are in their most bioavailable form, making this a really comprehensive daily nutrient boost.”

Buy now

Designed to support skin, hair and nails, the tablets are enriched with zinc, while the B vitamin complex aids in reducing tiredness and fatigue. Offering all-year-round support, vitamin C and D3 help with the normal function of the immune system, iron aids cognitive function and metabolism while chromium aids the breakdown of protein, fats and carbohydrates. In short, Feel’s multivitamins are the perfect way to streamline your wellness with just two doses per day – supporting your health goals in 2023.

Right now, you can take advantage of an exclusive 20 per cent off with the code “IND20” on your first purchase of Feel multivitamins, knocking the price down to just £27.12. A small price for inside and out wellness, we think you’ll agree.

T&C’s apply. Use code “IND20” gives 20% off first purchase of Multivitamin and other Feel products. Not applicable on bundles, first time purchase only. Head to Wearefeel.com for full T&Cs