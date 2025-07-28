Is it possible to cope as a single parent in charge of three children for an entire weekend? And, what’s more – to actually have fun while doing it? This was the challenge I set myself when I decided to take my eight-year-old son, my 13-year-old daughter and her best friend, who’s also 13, away to the seaside.

We decided to escape London’s sticky heatwave for somewhere with a sea breeze and plenty of cold water to cool off in. Hastings, which I’d never been to before, seemed the perfect choice.

Not only is there an ancient castle for the history buffs (that’s me), there’s penny arcades, a funfair, an aquarium and the crowning glory: a smugglers’ adventure – that’s dark caves carved out of rock with actual ghosts (apparently). Talk about spooky!

Setting sail

We were due to ‘set sail’ (metaphorically) from Charing Cross station at 10.15am – on “a proper train” as my son described it, staring back at the cramped London Underground we’d just left behind.

He was right to be pleased: once we were moving, Hastings-bound – with 15 packets of crisps, seven orange juices, what felt like 500 bags of sweets and my Family & Friends Railcard all displayed proudly on the train table like an artwork – the journey to the coast became part of the adventure.

Where else can you spot world-famous landmarks from the comfort of your train seat? We saw the London Eye, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, the Thames and Southwark Cathedral before anyone had even munched their way through a single snack.

RDG HASTINGS ONE Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides. Setting off from Charing Cross station, the journey (and in-seat site spotting) became part of the adventure (Victoria Richards/Getty)

Arriving in (literally) welcoming Hastings, the family negotiated the scenic town with ease (Alamy/Getty)

Boasting chic styling and stunning sea views, Ruby’s Rooms guesthouse made the perfect base (www.rubysrooms.com Insta @rubysrooms_/Getty)

With the kids demanding an immediate trip to the beach, they were soon making the most of the sunshine (Victoria Richards/Getty) Image 1 of 4

The girls settled into watching a movie on their iPads, my son was playing a game and I actually read a book – the last time I’d read a book was probably before I had the children. In fact, this journey was so revelatory that I don’t think I will ever drive again. It’s all about taking trains, now. I was so relaxed, it felt like being on a spa day.

Just an hour-and-a-half later, we arrived in Hastings and navigated our way to our guesthouse: Ruby’s Rooms – an arty space just 10 minutes from the town centre. We had the entire ground floor sea-view apartment, with a continental breakfast included, free Wi-Fi and just a 30-second walk to the beach. What a win.

Sea life

We’d been in the apartment for five minutes, when the kids started whining about having to get into the sea IMMEDIATELY. Beach towels borrowed from Kate at Ruby’s Rooms, we headed for the shore, where the children did something utterly unthinkable: they got straight in the sea. It takes me at least an hour to work up the nerve but they were straight in and under. Unbelievable.

Once they were out and I could stop anxiously hovering in the shallows worrying about them, I laid my towel on the pebbles and closed my eyes, feeling like I was in Marbella. Hot sun, salt in the air, the girls making silly TikTok videos and my son burying himself in rocks. Everything was dreamy.

Even better, was getting an ice cream from one of the many artisanal ice cream shops along the parade. Black treacle flavour with a black charcoal waffle cone? My goth heart was sated! The kids scoffed a weird combo of pistachio, peppermint and bubblegum ice-cream as we tackled an incredibly steep hill on the way to the ‘Smugglers’ Adventure. They were enjoying themselves so much – I didn’t hear a single moan from them.

RDG HASTINGS TWO Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides. Within ten minutes of arrival, the kids were splashing around in the sea (Victoria Richards/Getty)

Artisanal ice cream – from black treacle to pistachio and bubblegum – was emphatically scoffed (Victoria Richards/Alamy)

At the Smuggler’s Adventure experience, Victoria and co learned about Hastings’ past via the eerie voice of ‘Hairy Jack’ (Victoria Richards/Getty)

Gourmet sourdough pizza from local fave Monelli’s was the next culinary order of the day (Frankie Ruffolo/Getty) Image 1 of 4

Once we we got to Smugglers’ Adventure however, there was plenty of moaning. It was all ghostly though – so much that my son wrapped himself around my leg like a baby koala as soon as the eerie voice of Hairy Jack – a smuggler from the past, doubling as our tour guide ghost – boomed through the dark caverns. We had a lot of fun attempting to hoist an anchor and shouting “boo!” at the waxworks.

Ahoy! It was time for pizza! I’d read about the “best pizza in Hastings” online – and despite fierce competition, opted for Monellis sourdough gourmet pizza on George Street – and boy, was it worth it – if a little spicy! After another ice-cream for the walk home to cool our mouths down, we fell into the penny arcades, where we spent far too much money trying to win a dinosaur toy on the 2p slot machines.

Historical Hastings

The next morning, it was off to a castle to learn about history – I ignored the laments of, “Do we have to?” And won them round by telling them about the Battle of Hastings in 1066, which I still remember even though I’m ancient. 10/10 for Mum.

They got even more enthusiastic when I reminded them that according to the Bayeux Tapestry, King Harold was killed at the Battle of Hastings by being shot in the eye with an arrow. Grisly. If there’s one thing I’m learning about my children, this weekend, is that they are weird, wonderful – and grisly. So, off we headed up the very steep hill, into the castle entrance, and straight into the dungeons.

RDG HASTINGS THREE Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides. After a quick history lesson from Victoria, they retraced King Harold’s steps (and grisly death) at Hastings Castle (Victoria Richards/Getty)

Before doing an obligatory family jump shot under the Castle archway (Victoria Richards/Getty)

During an afternoon stroll along the Hastings seafront, Victoria happened across a gigantic anchor: Insta goals! (Victoria Richards/Getty)

Then it was off to Maggie’s – a Hastings institution – for a well-earned plate of fish and chips (Victoria Richards/Getty) Image 1 of 4

They were a welcome break from the heat (that steep hill in 28-degree heat, carrying everyone’s bags wasn’t pleasant). I considered asking the man behind the counter if he would lock the kids up in the dungeons for a couple of hours, but sadly he looked too busy. Shame.

Instead, we did what everyone should do when looking at the ruins of an ancient castle – cartwheels – as well as a comedy ‘jump shot’ through an archway; and marvelled at the genuinely stunning panoramic views. We could see right out across the bay; we could see people sailing, swimming – we could even see France, right there on the horizon, through the haze. C’est magnifique.

It would be all too easy to lose track of time, but thankfully, I had a FitBit which told me we’d already done 26,000 steps (that would be the steep hill) – and our feet were aching, so we decided to grab the super-cute funicular railway lift back down the cliff to the old town. It was built in 1902, I told them. “Was that when you were born?” my son said. Thank you, thank you…

We were really going for it now, trying to fit everything in during our final precious hours, so we made a pit-stop at the aquarium to see some cool sharks, wandered along the seafront where we discovered a truly gigantic anchor, had an incredible fish and chips meal at Maggie’s and still had time for another ice-cream and a spot of shopping, before it was time to get the train home. We slumped tired but happy into our seats, knowing we could relax after all the action.

What did I learn? Children are the best travel companions – funny, frank, eye-wateringly honest when something is going well… and when it isn’t. They don’t fake anything – when they’re having fun, you know about it – and those are the sweetest moments of all. And as a bonus, Hairy Jack and the dungeons have given me great reasons to make them do their homework…