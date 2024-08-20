Treat a new student to a Jellycat cuddle companion for school, college or university

The new term ahead means going back to school for some, but for others, it marks an even bigger milestone. Whether it’s their very first day at school, that momentous step into secondary or going away to university.

With a new chapter, a little apprehension is expected so why not send them off with a companion, desk buddy or good luck charm so they’ll always have a bit of you by their side. With all these and more, Jellycat is the perfect place to find that token of love.

From super soft more traditional stuffed animals to unique and adorable finds, you’ll find Jellycat has every taste, interest and even hobby covered. With an ever-expanding diverse collection of plush characters, it’s become the go-to place for finding gifts to mark any occasion and for every age: babies, children and adults alike.

It all started in London 25 years ago, but today Jellycat spreads joy across 77 countries with their instantly recognisable velvety soft collectables. You’ll find cuddly animals aplenty from their iconic bunnies and bears to more exotic creatures and even a large variety of dog breeds.

It’s not just the renowned softness that sets Jellycat apart, but also their mission to put a smile on every face. Combining luxurious materials with their unmistakable characters, you can’t help but beam back at them as each oozes so much personality.

We must also introduce you to Jellycat’s now iconic Amuseables. The irresistibly cute and characterful plushies are loved by both children and adults, as they take the form of your favourite foods, flowers and plants, as well as sports keepsakes, decorations and bag charms. Buy one, and it will inevitably be the start of a larger collection.

So, if you’ve got a child, grandchild, niece, nephew or loved one going back to school or off to start a new educational adventure let us help you find the ideal present from the Jellycat class of 2024…

8 Jellycat soft toy gift ideas for starting school, college or university

1. Bashful cream bunny - £25

( Jellycat )

Super soft and loveable, this bestseller is made for hugging. Gift to an infant for an inseparable companion through childhood or to spark joy in a teenager’s every day. You’ll find it in an array of colours and sizes, and you can even personalise it.

2. Backpack panda, £28

( Jellycat )

The cuddly cub with its silky soft finish and its very own cotton backpack is ready for its next adventure too.

3. Amuseables sports football bag charm - £25

( Jellycat )

A lucky mascot for football fans or players, ready to be clipped onto a sports bag to make it look unique. With over 40 bag charms to collect, it’ll be the first of many.

4. Ricky rain frog headphones - £35

( Jellycat )

The amphibian that’s made a bit of a name for himself in the Jellycat community now comes in chill-out mode - always listening to his favourite tunes like a music-lover in your life.

5. Rose dragon bag charm - £25

( Jellycat )

Another charming companion, made with soft pink fur and glitter wings to clip on to school bags and rucksacks and add a bit of magic to every day.

6. Bartholomew Bear Backpack - £55

( Jellycat )

A new bear bestie with adjustable straps that can be worn as a backpack, so they never have to be apart.

7. Amuseables boiled egg geek - £20

( Jellycat )

The ideal gift for a university-goer or a self-professed ‘geek’ who also can’t wait to get studying.

8. Amuseables moon cactus - £25

( Jellycat )

House plants can be a little reminder of home for students moving out for the first time, and a cactus is one of the easiest to look after, especially if it’s soft and fluffy like this cutie – no watering required.

