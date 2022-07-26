10 ways to run your business more efficiently

From getting the right financial support to optimising your time using the latest in work management software, we look at 10 ways to give your business a boost.

Invest in precious metals

(Baird & Co)

As well as trading in bullion, Baird & Co offers CGT-exempt coins and produces its own bars in various sizes. Both can be used for investment purposes. Individual customers or businesses can purchase gold for an existing SIPP (self-invested personal pension) or SASS (small, self-administered scheme). Customers can take advantage of a loyalty scheme, as well as the Baird & Co buy-back scheme, and buy and sell their allocation at competitive prices. With industrial products, numismatic coins and manufacturing materials such as casting grains, sheet, fancy wires, stampings and bespoke products, Baird & Co is a one-stop shop for all your precious metal needs. The company sources its feedstock from the secondary market, meaning that its bullion doesn’t require additional extractive or environmentally damaging processes.

Obtain a brand-new business vehicle with leasing

(Select Car Leasing)

Looking for brand new vehicles for yourself or your business? Select Car is the most trusted car leasing company in the UK according to Trustpilot, and the team are on hand to help you. Managing business vehicles is often stressful but leasing with Select, which boasts two decades of experience in the sector, can be a simple and hassle-free experience. With special offers updated daily from manufacturers, the company offers competitive leasing vehicle rates to businesses of all sizes. Its teams could help you find your next vehicle at a budget that suits you. Visit selectcarleasing.co.uk and use code INDSCL22 to get £100 off your next vehicle’s arrangement fee. Offer valid until 30 June 2023. Alternatively, you can speak to a member of the team by calling 0118 920 5130.

Unlock your potential with the right financial support

(Portman Asset Finance)

Portman Asset Finance was established in 2007 to provide SMEs with access to a range of finance options under one roof. As both a lender and a broker, Portman provides business loans, finance lease, hire purchase and equipment refinance options. The company helps businesses get the equipment, machinery, vehicles or refurbishment they need to grow. It works with private sector businesses of any size and considers all types of credit history. It can get approvals within hours and can build tailored finance packages. There’s no complex call centre or departments to contend with, just one dedicated account manager who serves as your contact from start to finish.

Certify your files with a digital identity software

(OARO)

Global provider of Enterprise Identity and Digital Asset solutions OARO is an eco-friendly blockchain business that works to increase customers’ cybersecurity with digital ID. OARO’s Application Programming Interface combines digital identity solutions with NFT technology that allows for the verification of digital assets, such as in the case of a ticket sale or the issuing of licenses and certifications. The API is used not only to move physical items to the digital world, but also to create entirely new digital assets that generate new revenue streams. The certification and validation of digital files in blockchain enables companies and individuals to store and certify any digital file onto the OARO platform. Users can issue certificates with its instantaneous document validation which verifies the content, author, timestamp, and geolocation of the digital file.

Seek consultation to give your business new life

(CEOCONSULT)

CEOCONSULT offers business consultation to start-ups. This includes practical advice in response to business needs, with dedicated mentorship to help you better define your brand and successfully position it in the market. When it comes to digital marketing strategies, CEOCONSULT’s team of experts can provide a clear business vision to develop value propositions. The company also conducts an assessment that it uses to guide your board through any new developments. It ensures that the crucial elements of a restructure are undertaken in an effective manner, and with a strategy that reduces costs and increases profitability. The team will work with you to analyse which areas to cover, before developing a motivating yet practical programme that suits your needs.

Trust in CRM software that boosts team-building

(Really Simple Systems)

Designed for growing teams, the Really Simple Systems CRM is easy to set up and simple to use. Achieve effortless organisation with a centralised hub, which includes a customisable sales-customer-relationship management (CRM) system, along with options for marketing and service tools. Integrations with external apps mean that everything is in one place, encouraging good team collaboration and customer relationships that drive sales growth. This cloud CRM software offers full visibility of your customer interactions and builds upon the strength of your team and relationships, supporting you every step of the way. This service is provided in many ways, including an online chat system and a number of self-service resources.

Organise your time with work-management software

(Scoro)

Time is money, so why not track it as carefully as your finances? Scoro’s work management software doesn’t just show what your team is spending their time on, it shows what that time is worth. It can be the perfect tool for ambitious agencies and thriving consultancies that want to track everything from projects, sales and daily activities to team productivity and profitability. Planning and prioritising could become easier, while client project overlaps can be avoided with the drag-and-drop Planner or Kanban task board. Individuals and teams can manage their time efficiently with shared calendars, timesheets and a built-in time tracker — all aligned to billable and non-billable hours.

Improve cash flow and grow your online business

(Juni)

Juni is a financial management platform made for ecommerce businesses, helping you save time, scale up and make better decisions. It provides you with a real-time overview of all your spending, with insights that can help you grow. With Juni, you can open IBAN accounts in euros, US dollars and pound sterling, and generate as many virtual cards as you need, with low FX fees capped at 0.25%. There’s the option to apply for flexible interest-free credit from £10,000 to £2m*, helping you to improve cash flow or scale your next ad campaign. Admin tasks are also taken care of with features like Google Ads auto receipt generation and more than 2,400 integrations. Moreover, you can boost your margins with 2% cashback for your first 30 days, and up to 1% thereafter.

Join a CEO peer group and share your expertise

(Vistage)

Vistage connects successful CEOs of small or mid-sized businesses so they can share their expertise, believing that the best way to challenge one another to think critically and arrive at better decisions is by socialising with other professionals. Through this ongoing collaboration they build lifelong leadership excellence that elevates companies, strengthens communities, delivers results and fosters sustainable growth. A membership to Vistage provides access to a range of insights from respected leaders. The programmes are customised for all levels of leadership, including CEOs and MDs, business owners, key executives and emerging leaders.

Acquire ethically sourced gemstones for your business

(LondonDE)

Looking for quality items for your jewellery business? London Diamond & Emerald Fine Jewellery could be for you. Hosting certified diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and coloured gemstones, London DE has been providing business and retail markets with precious rocks and bespoke jewellery since 2013. The company specialises in Colombian emeralds and operates its subsidiary in Bogotá, with experts including lapidaries and gemmologists who craft the stones to high standards. It works with local businesses to minimise its carbon footprint while supporting the community. London DE is a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council and the National Association of Jewellers.

