Christmas quiz 2023: Round two – Put a name to these faces

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Who is this, and from which job did she step down in January? Who replaced her, and who replaced him in October?

2. Who is this, and what happened to him in February?

3. Why was the Danish far-right activist Rasmus Paludan banned from entering Britain in March?

4. What did Matt Hancock describe in March as “a massive betrayal and breach of trust”?

5. Who is this, and where was the picture taken, in May? And who was being paid tribute to?

6. In July, Lionel Messi signed for the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Which former Barcelona teammate joined at the same time?

7. Greta Gerwig directed the film Barbie, released in July. Which two previous films of hers received Academy Award nominations?

8. What financial record did Taylor Swift set in October?

9. This man became the first person since 1981 to be found guilty of which crime?

10. Who is this, and why was she in the news this year?