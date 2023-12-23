Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christmas quiz 2023: Round two – Put a name to these faces

Some people are just never far from the headlines, writes Chris Maume. But do you what happened to these individuals this year?

Saturday 23 December 2023 06:30
Comments
(Getty)

Who is this, and from which job did she step down in January? Who replaced her, and who replaced him in October?

2. Who is this, and what happened to him in February?

3. Why was the Danish far-right activist Rasmus Paludan banned from entering Britain in March?

4. What did Matt Hancock describe in March as “a massive betrayal and breach of trust”?

5. Who is this, and where was the picture taken, in May? And who was being paid tribute to?

6. In July, Lionel Messi signed for the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Which former Barcelona teammate joined at the same time?

7. Greta Gerwig directed the film Barbie, released in July. Which two previous films of hers received Academy Award nominations?

8. What financial record did Taylor Swift set in October?

9. This man became the first person since 1981 to be found guilty of which crime?

10. Who is this, and why was she in the news this year?

Tap here for answers

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in