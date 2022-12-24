For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

1. The above actors who died this year were all famous for their appearances in classic British comedies. Can you name them?

2. When Shane Warne died in March, another great of Australian cricket died the same day. Can you name him?

3. Two noted fashion designers died this year. One, a Frenchman, was celebrated for his frequent use of drag queens, porn stars and transwomen in his runway shows. The other, who was Japanese, was noted for his fusion of Eastern and Western elements in his clothes, and became perhaps best known for his perfumes. Who were they?

4. Pamela Rooke, who died in April, spent the last few decades of her life working as a veterinary nurse and breeding Burmese cats, but in the late 1970s she was an icon of the punk movement. How had she been better known?

5. Two stars of Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas died this year. Who were they?

6. June Brown was not the only member of the EastEnders who died this year. Leonard Fenton also died, in January. Can you name the character he played?

7. Holidays in Hell; Republican Party Reptile; Parliament of Whores; Eat the Rich: books by which satirist, who died in February?

8. Which singer, who died in January, was born Marvin Lee Aday? He spent more than 10 years as a vegetarian, but once remarked: “There’ve been vegetarians who wouldn’t speak to me because of my name.” How was he better known?

9. Which podcast presenter was appointed DBE a few weeks before her death in June?

10. Which actor, who died in July, was also fondly remembered for two Top 10 hits in 1962? One inspired the name of a 1990s chart-topping band, while the other was one of the records chosen by Sir Noel Coward on Desert Island Discs.

ANSWERS

1. Anna Karen, who played Olive in On the Buses; Jack Smethurst, who played Eddie Booth in Love Thy Neighbour; Peter Bowles, who played, among other roles, Archie Glover in Only When I Laugh and Richard DeVere in To the Manor Born; and Gary Waldhorn, who played Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley.

2. The wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

3. Thierry Mugler and Issey Miyake.

4. Jordan.

5. Ray Liotta, who played Henry Hill, and Paul Sorvino, who played Paulie Cicero.

6. The GP Dr Harold Legg. (Another EastEnders actor who died was Anna Karen, mentioned above.)

7. PJ O’Rourke.

8. Meat Loaf.

9. Dame Deborah James, co-presenter of You, Me and the Big C, who was honoured for her campaigning and fundraising for research into bowel cancer, the illness from which she died.

10. Bernard Cribbins, who sang “Right Said Fred” and “Hole in the Ground”.