A change in season is notorious for doing a number on our wardrobes. None more so than summer – plans creep up and leave us feeling a little lost in terms of what to wear. And, when it comes to those eagerly anticipated holidays, it can be a struggle choosing what to take.

New research by personal styling service Stitch Fix even noted that one-third of people find packing stressful, and on average, one hour and 40 minutes per trip is spent mulling over outfits and squeezing in the essentials.

If you find that the whole process puts a dampener on your trip, listen up: there’s a solution to all your clothing-related panics this summer and beyond. Meet Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service that promises to make summer dressing and holiday packing much easier and much more fun for both men and women.

It positions itself as the destination for busy men and women who don’t have time to shop yet still want to maintain their sartorial status or find themselves in a style rut. And its professional stylists (assisted with a clever algorithm) means that Stitch Fix takes the guesswork out of sourcing the pieces that you will look good in.

Intrigued? Read on for everything there is to know about the online styling service that is about to revolutionalise the way you think about fashion. Prepare to say goodbye to those pre-holiday fashion woes once and for all.

What is Stitch Fix?

(Stitch Fix)

Essentially, Stitch Fix is a wardrobe saviour. It’s an online personal styling service that serves both men and women and sends clothing and accessories that are tailored to their preferences.

Thanks to a simple questionnaire, as well as research, algorithms, and stylists that work behind the scenes, you’ll receive a curated collection of fashion pieces delivered directly to your door every time you’d like your ‘fix’. This means that instead of traipsing around the shops ahead of your next holiday, you’ll have all of your essentials prepared and ready to be packed into your suitcase. So, you can spend time focusing on the things that matter (perhaps scouting out the best restaurants, or getting your reading list in order).

How does Stitch Fix work? How much does it cost?

Stitch Fix isn’t a subscription service. Instead, you pay a £10 styling fee, which is redeemable against any items you’d like to purchase, which is reasonable considering postage is free.

To get started, all you need to do is complete the style quiz, which involves answering a range of questions, including everything from your height, dress size and how you like your clothes to fit, to the body areas you like having on show, your favourite brands, and your price range for each piece, from £25 to £400.

(Stitch Fix)

Once you’ve completed the questionnaire, you’ll be assigned a stylist, who uses the data and algorithms to determine your style preferences. This means that the pieces they choose for you are entirely tailored to you – pretty nifty. Your stylist will send you your “fix preview” – 10 handpicked pieces they think you’ll love. From this edit, you whittle it down to five pieces, which are delivered to your door.

One of the most standout features here is try before you buy element, which means you can try on the hand-selected items in the comfort of your home and only pay for the items you choose to keep, and simply send back the rest, free of charge.

Most likely though, you’ll find yourself loving everything, and if you do want to keep all five pieces, you get 20 per cent off. Once you’ve chosen your picks, you’ll be able to provide feedback on what you received, to help your stylist get to know your preferences even better.

Really the whole Stitch Fix service means that men and women can get a summertime wardrobe tailored to their tastes, without stepping foot onto the high street. Ideal.

Is Stitch Fix worth it?

Chance are you’re already convinced by Stitch Fix, but here are a few more reasons why we think you’ll love it.

The service is great if you’re extremely busy and need someone to do the hard work for you when it comes to maintaining your sartorial status. It’s highly convenient, particularly when it comes to planning your summer holiday outfits, and it will take the stress out of thinking about what to wear on your trips away.

(Stitch Fix)

It offers you a more personalised experience with over 140 of your favourite high street brands at your fingertips. And while the choices your stylist picks are likely to be spot on from the start, the more they learn about your preferences, the better your edit will be.

And finally, it serves sizes from UK 6 to UK 18 for women, and XS to 3XL for men, across a huge range of brands, including a mix of high street and boutique, emerging labels, and even its own exclusive brands. Stitch Fix really does cater to everyone.

How can you sign-up?

If you’re sold and need Stitch Fix to help you remain calm while packing for your next summer holiday, all you need to do is head to the website and complete the styling quiz. And you’ll be well on your way with your personal styling journey, so you can prepare for your best-dressed summer yet.

Sign up to Stitch Fix to begin your personal styling journey and get prepped for all your summer plans