The UK is braced for torrential rain and 65mph winds this weekend as Storm Antoni barrels towards Britain, with several warnings issued for possible flooding across parts of the country.

Storm Antoni is set to bring "unseasonably" strong winds and heavy downpours that are likely to disrupt travel and cause flooding. The storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas and 50mph inland.

Some areas could see as much as 60mm of rainfall on Saturday, with a yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said the storm, the first to be named this season, will bring “potentially disruptive” weather as it moves from west to east.

He added: “Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely. Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.”

He said that the strongest winds will affect parts of south-west England and south-west Wales, where a yellow weather warning will be in place on Saturday, with gusts reaching in excess of 60mph.

With Britain set for another weekend of miserable weather ahead, here we take a look at which parts of the country have been warned to brace for possible flooding, torrential rain and strong winds:

Where are the weather warnings in place?

On Saturday, a yellow warning for rain will be in place across Northern Ireland from midnight until 11am.

“Unseasonably” wet and windy conditions could cause some disruption on Saturday morning, the Met Office has warned, adding that homes and businesses could be flooded with fast flowing or deep floodwater possible.

Some communities could also be cut off by flooded roads, with spray and flooding potentially facilitating difficult driving conditions alongside road closures, the forecaster said.

Elsewhere, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am until 8pm on Saturday. Spanning southern parts of the UK, the affected area begins just south of Bangor in Wales and stretches down to Brighton on England’s south coast.

Here, injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, Met Office warned, with damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to travel possible. “Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, forecasters said.

Two weather warnings are in force on Saturday as Storm Antoni is set to hit (Met Office)

Where are the flood warnings in place?

The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood alerts across the UK, spanning various locations including Somerset, Bristol and London.

Our map below shows where flood warnings are currently in place as Storm Antoni approaches the UK:

Here is the full list of flood alerts: