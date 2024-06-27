UK Weather: Met Office warns of severe gales and heavy rain as heatwave fizzles out

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hopes that this week’s heatwave could extend to the weekend have been dashed, as the Met Office warns of heavy rain and strong winds in the UK.

Temperatures hit 30C on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with yesterday officially marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Britons made the most of what appeared to finally be the arrival of summer, but the soaring temperatures have been short lived with gloomy skies set to take over.

Members of the public enjoy the summer sun in Green Park in London (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

The forecasters warned it will be “unseasonably windy” in the northern half of the UK on Thursday, with gales affecting the coasts and hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Gusts of 30-35mph will be felt inland as far south as northern England and north Wales.

They said the wind will make temperatures feel cooler and “severe gales” are possible at higher elevations.

They also warned of “heavy outbreaks of rain,” over some of the country as the nation cools down from the brief summer heat.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said a cold front was due to sweep down from the northwest to the southeast bringing an end to recent warm weather.

He added: “A band of patchy rain, which could be heavy in the far northwest at first, will move east across England and Wales, bringing temperatures closer to average. It will still be very warm in the far southeast on Thursday, but the cooler air will arrive by the evening, and then all places will enjoy a much cooler night than of late.”

Looking further ahead, Friday is due to be bright and breezy with showers in the north, heavier across Scotland.

Tower Bridge in London (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

The south and east should still see some bright and dry weather over the weekend, albeit much cooler than the first half of the week.

The Met Office forecast highs of 24 degrees in London over the weekend, a drop from the 30C seen earlier this week.

Some rain strong winds will be seen across the north, turning cloudier in the south with rain moving in from the west on Monday.

Full Met Office five day forecast:

Today:

A weakening band of cloud and rain moving southeast across England and Wales, followed by brighter, fresher weather. Rather cloudy, windy, cool and showery across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Remaining warm in the southeast but a return to average elsewhere.

Tonight:

Windy in the northwest with rain and showers at times. Mostly dry in the south and east and feeling much cooler than in recent nights.

Friday:

Breezy with showers in the north, some heavy across Scotland where it will feel cooler. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells and light winds. Temperatures close to seasonal average.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Some rain across the north with strong winds across the north and sunny spells further south through the weekend. Turning cloudier with rain moving in from the west on Monday.