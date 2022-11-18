For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.

Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under a dark cloud, after disobeying team orders in not allowing Sergio Perez to pass him in the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday.

Perez is level on points with Charles Leclerc in the battle for second place in the World Championship, while Mercedes are just 19 points off Ferrari in the Constructors’ Standings after George Russell led a one-two finish at Interlagos.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Friday 18 November

Free Practice 1: 10am

10am Free Practice : 1pm

Saturday 19 November

Free Practice 2: 10:30am

10:30am Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 20 November

Race: 1pm

Formula 1 returns to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for the season finale (AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at at 6:40pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 5:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points

3. Sergio Perez - 290 points

4. George Russell - 265 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points

7. Lando Norris - 113 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 14 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points