For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Alex Albon will miss this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix for Williams after being diagnosed with appendicitis, with former Formula 2 and Formula E champion Nyck De Vries standing in for him at Monza.

Albon took part in practice at Friday, finishing 10th in FP2 and 11th in FP1, but has pulled out of the weekend’s action after feeling unwell on Saturday morning and will undergo surgery.

In a statement, Williams said: “Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis.

“Following on from this, we can confirm that the team’s Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Alex is in good spirits and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Albon himself said in a Twitter post: “Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn’t what I was expecting this weekend! Negatives: Missing out on what looks like a strong weekend for us, pain. Positives: Weight reduction for Singapore, cool scars.”

De Vries ran for Williams in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix and was at the track in Italy this weekend to perform similar duties for Aston Martin – De Vries finishing the first practice session in P19 for the team.

De Vries, 27, also stood in for Lewis Hamilton in FP1 at the French Grand Prix in July and has been linked with a seat at Williams for next year, with Nicholas Latifi’s place in the team yet to be confirmed for 2023.

Nyck de Vries will take Albon’s place for the Italian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

It will be De Vries’ full Grand Prix weekend as he races alongside Latifi for the Oxford-based team.

Albon, meanwhile, will now set his sights on next being in action at the Singapore Grand Prix on the weekend of September 30 - October 2.