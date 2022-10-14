For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyCar racers Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward will drive for McLaren in two F1 free practice sessions before the 2022 season concludes.

Spanish driver Palou will replace Daniel Ricciardo for FP1 at next week’s United States GP in Austin while Mexican driver O’Ward will replace Lando Norris at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

Both drivers have tested McLaren’s 2021 car, the MCL35M, and the sessions will fufil the team’s two young driver outings, a new provision for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

“We’re pleased to give Alex and Pato the opportunity to take part in free ptactice sessions with McLaren,” team principal Andreas Seidl said.

“With Alex’s great successes in INDYCAR, it will be useful for the team to get his feedback on the car and for us to continue to evaluate him as a driver.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests in Barcelona and Austria and we’re excited to offer them the experience in the MCL36. It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula One’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.”

Palou said: “I’m so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut. It’s great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in INDYCAR.

“Having driven the 2021 McLaren MCL35M in a few tests now, I can’t wait to put the MCL36 through its paces. I look forward to helping the team in their preparation for the 2022 United States Grand Prix.”

O’Ward added: “I can’t wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi. I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience to drive the MCL36. Thank you McLaren F1 for the opportunity.”