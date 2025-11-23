Aston Martin respond to F1 speculation over major change amid Christian Horner links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Martin insist that their “focus is on maximising performances” over the rest of the F1 season amid rumours that team principal Andy Cowell is set to be sacked.

Reports suggest that Cowell is on the verge of being dismissed after less than a year in the role following disagreements with the team's new managing technical partner Adrian Newey, with the pair disagreeing over who is in charge.

And former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has emerged as a possible candidate to take over the role if Cowell does depart, with Horner believed to be pushing for a leadership role in the team.

However, Aston Martin played down the rumours for now, insisting the focus is one the rest of 2025 and preparations for next season.

“The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026,” said a team spokesperson.

No final decision has been taken on Cowell’s dismissal, and though team owner Lawrence Stroll is believed to be on the verge of acting, no replacement has been confirmed either.

It is claimed that Stroll has also approached several other senior figures in the sport, including former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, current Audi F1 head Mattia Binotto and former Aston Martin CEO Martin Whitmarsh.

According to the BBC, Whitmarsh was offered his old role once again but refused, telling the publication: “I decided to leave Aston Martin in 2023 and, whilst Lawrence has been very generous, I no longer wanted a role in the team."

Horner would be a controversial appointment after his much-publicised exit from Red Bull in July – especially due to his reported disagreements with Newey which also led to his own exit from the team – though the pair are said to have reconciled somewhat, and the fact remains that Horner has the best track record of success in Formula One among the candidates.