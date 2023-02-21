Aston Martin reveal F2 champion Felipe Drugovich will replace Lance Stroll at F1 testing
Stroll will miss pre-season testing this week after sustaining minor injuries in a bicycle accident
Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich will replace Lance Stroll for Aston Martin during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Stroll, 24, has been ruled out of the three-day test window later this week after sustaining ‘minor injuries’ in a bicycle accident.
And Brazilian-Italian driver Drugovich, who won last year’s F2 Championship and joined Aston as a reserve driver at the end of 2022, will take part in the morning session on Thursday, with Fernando Alonso driving in the afternoon.
Aston’s plans for Friday and Saturday are yet to be announced. They could opt to give two full days of running to two-time world champion Alonso, who has joined from Alpine
While Aston Martin said Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, will make a quick recovery, his participation for the first race of the season in Bahrain is unconfirmed.
The Silverstone-based team stated there will be daily checks and updates on Stroll’s condition ahead of next week’s season opener.
Aston Martin have two reserve drivers in Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne and Drugovich to call upon if needed this year.
The pair are also available to McLaren, if needed, for the first 15 races of the season.
However, ex-F1 driver Vandoorne is racing in Cape Town in FE this weekend, presenting a chance to 22-year-old Drugovich.
Including sprints, Drugovich won five races last year on his way to winning the F2 championship, finishing 101 points ahead of runner-up Theo Pourchaire.
F1 testing takes place from 23-25 February at the Bahrain International Circuit before the first race of the new season - at the same track - a week later.
