For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich will replace Lance Stroll for Aston Martin during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Stroll, 24, has been ruled out of the three-day test window later this week after sustaining ‘minor injuries’ in a bicycle accident.

And Brazilian-Italian driver Drugovich, who won last year’s F2 Championship and joined Aston as a reserve driver at the end of 2022, will take part in the morning session on Thursday, with Fernando Alonso driving in the afternoon.

Felipe Drugovich, winner of last year’s F2 Championship, will drive at testing for Aston Martin (Getty Images)

Aston’s plans for Friday and Saturday are yet to be announced. They could opt to give two full days of running to two-time world champion Alonso, who has joined from Alpine

While Aston Martin said Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, will make a quick recovery, his participation for the first race of the season in Bahrain is unconfirmed.

The Silverstone-based team stated there will be daily checks and updates on Stroll’s condition ahead of next week’s season opener.

Aston Martin have two reserve drivers in Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne and Drugovich to call upon if needed this year.

The pair are also available to McLaren, if needed, for the first 15 races of the season.

However, ex-F1 driver Vandoorne is racing in Cape Town in FE this weekend, presenting a chance to 22-year-old Drugovich.

Including sprints, Drugovich won five races last year on his way to winning the F2 championship, finishing 101 points ahead of runner-up Theo Pourchaire.

F1 testing takes place from 23-25 February at the Bahrain International Circuit before the first race of the new season - at the same track - a week later.