Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll to miss pre-season F1 testing after bicycle accident

The 24-year-old is now a doubt for the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix next week

Kieran Jackson
F1 Correspondent
Monday 20 February 2023 16:33
Comments
Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ to unveil new Mercedes F1 car

Aston Martin have confirmed Lance Stroll is out of F1 pre-season testing after a bicycle accident.

The Canadian-Belgian driver, entering his third season with the team, has sustained injuries in a minor accident, which rules him out of testing in Bahrain.

Aston Martin confirmed Stroll is expected to make a quick recovery and return to driving duties.

However, his presence at the Bahrain Grand Prix is still in doubt, with the team confirming there will be daily checks and updates ahead of next week’s season opener.

A statement read: “The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.”

Recommended

While Stroll added: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in