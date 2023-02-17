FIA clarifies controversial political ban on F1 drivers speaking out

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FIA have clarified a controversial political ban on Formula 1 drivers - insisting the regulation only applies in certain “key moments” such as podiums and national anthems.

F1’s governing body updated its international sporting code in December to state drivers would be in breach of the rulebook if they made “political, religious or personal” statements without prior approval.

The move has been met with widespread condemnation from drivers, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell all unimpressed and eager for transparency going forward.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, in particular, has been vocal in speaking out on topics such as racism and minority rights.

Lewis Hamilton said he will not be silenced by the FIA rule (PA Wire)

The FIA, whose under-fire president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took a step back from day-to-day involvement in F1 last week, have now attempted to provide clarity with a three-page document sent to all 10 teams on Friday.

It states that drivers will still be able to “express their views on any political, religious or personal matter” in “their own space”, and outside of a race, via their social media channels or during an interview.

However, the FIA want to ensure “neutrality” during official activities “on the field of play”, such as national anthems before a Grand Prix or a podium after the race, and drivers will face sanctions if they oppose this section of the law.

Yet in an apparent move to appease growing unrest, the FIA said that in “exceptional” circumstances it “may authorise a participant to make a statement at an international competition that would otherwise be prohibited” with a request submitted four weeks in advance of an event.

It adds that the driver must “provide reason(s) why such permission should be granted”, and that each request will be judged on a “case-by-case basis”.

The 2023 F1 season begins on 3-5 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix, with the official pre-season test taking place next week (23-25 February) at the Bahrain International Circuit.