Lando Norris believes it is paramount for F1 drivers to have “freedom of speech” following a controversial FIA rule implemented in the off-season.

The new international sporting code states that the sport’s stars could be in breach if they make a “political or religious statement” without prior approval from the sport’s governing body.

Norris, who has been open on topics such as mental health in the past, echoed the voices of many drivers in his reponse to the new regulation.

“I think it’s important it’s clear as drivers that we can still voice our opinions,” the 23-year-old McLaren driver said at his team’s 2023 car launch event on Monday.

“F1 shouldn’t limit what we can do or say or influence as drivers because we’re only wanting to do it for the best reasons, doing it because we have millions of fans and viewers who we want to influence and guide and help.

“We should have freedom of speech and do what we want, that’s what we want. It’s better when as a community we make statements as a group but we as drivers should have our own say.

“If things start to get blocked off, no one’s going to want to do media – I’ll just say the same things over and over. We’re only trying to help people in the world and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to do that.

Lando Norris (left) was speaking at McLaren’s 2023 car launch event on Monday (McLaren)

Norris, who has a new team-mate in 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri this year, added that he would “probably” still speak out in breach of the new rule if the penalty was only a fine.

“There’ll be things we want to say,” he said. “I don’t know 100% the rulings, I feel like there’s been quite a bit of pressure to maybe make a bit of a u-turn.

“F1 have made things clear with what they think is acceptable. We should be able to say things. We’re not in school – we shouldn’t have to ask about everything.

“We’re grown up enough to make smart decisions. There are enough drivers who have said things now to be able to push back a little bit.”

The 2023 F1 season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3-5 March.