McLaren have launched their vibrant 2023 car – the MCL60 – as the historic Formula 1 team celebrate their 60th anniversary this season.

The papaya underperformed by their lofty standards last year, finishing fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, and axed popular Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Yet an Aussie has filled the void left by Ricciardo with 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri partnering Lando Norris this year and both drivers were present for an extravagant launch event at McLaren’s HQ in Woking on Monday.

The MCL60 looks altogether similar to last year’s model with flashes of colour added to the livery, alongside additional sponsors.

Norris, embarking on his fifth season with the team, admits he was looking forward to playing the role of a ‘team leader’ this season, given his considerable experience compared to 21-year-old Piastri.

“I definitely have more responsibility to uphold this season,” the 23-year-old told a group of journalists on Monday.

“I can push the team and push the people who work here. I probably feel happier to go up to them and ask them questions, I think that comes with time and experience of being with a team.

“Getting the truth out of people, getting them to find their limit. I’ve got responsibility to lead the team and push them on.”

Oscar Piastri (right) partners Lando Norris (left) for McLaren this season (McLaren)

Piastri, meanwhile, is less than a month out from his first Formula 1 race and is excited by the challenge at McLaren after last summer’s dramatic exit from his duties at Alpine.

The Melbourne-native publicly rebuffed Alpine’s claim that they had signed him as a driver for 2023, with a contract recognition board concluding that McLaren’s deal with Piastri was legitimate.

“It was an experience last year,” he said. “Once we came through the hearing it was just sorting the exit from Alpine.

“After that happened it was full focus with McLaren and that post-season test. I’m looking forward to starting my debut year. For me personally, I’ve got a lot to focus on. It’s my rookie year and I’ve got a lot to learn.

“I’m just looking too build the foundations for my career, that’s the first port of call, but pushing the team on alongside Lando to fight for race wins and podiums. Get those processes ready from the beginning and keep good habits.”

McLaren will be in action at pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February before the first race of the season follows a week later at the Bahrain International Circuit.