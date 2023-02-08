When are F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari will reveal their cars for the 2023 season throughout different dates in February
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon, uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages.
Red Bull will be the second team to follow suit in what is being described as a “season launch” for the 2022 champions in New York City on Friday. There is speculation that a new partnership with Ford could also be announced in the Big Apple.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Haas - Tuesday 31 January (Livery launch only)
Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
When does the 2023 F1 season start?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 3-5 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will be on Sunday 5 March.
Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 23-25 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 3-5 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 17-19 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April
ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April
ROUND 5 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
