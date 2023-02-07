Alfa Romeo unveil 2023 Formula 1 car ahead of new season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alfa Romeo have unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car at a special launch event in Zurich on Tuesday morning.

Alfa’s C43 challenger, sporting a luxurious red-and-black livery, will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu this year, with most of the development concerning the rear of the car and the floor amid a tweak in the technical regulations.

Both Bottas and Zhou were present in Switzerland for the eventand will drive the car for the first time in a shakedown in Barcelona, before pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February.

Alfa Romeo have unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car (Alfa Romeo F1 )

The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place a week later on 3-5 March.

“You always get excited [with the launch of a new car] and we’re really fortunate people to drive these machines,” said Bottas, who is embarking on his second season with Alfa having left Mercedes after the 2021 campaign.

“It’s a privilege to see the car and then drive it. We need to achieve more and aim for better and higher [this year]. We need to keep improving, better consistency, more points. How to get there is the tricky bit.”

Bottas finished 10th in the Drivers’ Standings last year with 49 points, while Alfa claimed sixth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were present at the launch event in Zurich (Alfa Romeo )

As for Zhou, who claimed a point on debut last year but struggled thereafter and was fortunate to escape unhurt following a scary crash at Silverstone, the Chinese driver is itching to get back to action after returning home to Shanghai in the off-season for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

“I tried to switch fully off over the holidays at home [in Shanghai],” the 23-year-old said. “Coming back here, I was able to train hard because of the winter break.

“I have more understanding with the car and feel more comfortable now. I was extremely honoured to spend my rookie season with Alfa - I was very satisfied but we need to keep working hard.”

Recommended McLaren lose team principal Andreas Seidl to Alfa Romeo

It was a busy off-season for Alfa Romeo/Sauber, with Andreas Seidl joining as CEO from McLaren after Fred Vasseur took the top job at Ferrari.

Audi also bought a minority stake in Sauber ahead of their entry in 2026. This year will be the last season in which the Alfa Romeo brand is used, concluding a six-year partnership with Sauber.