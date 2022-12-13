McLaren lose team principal Andreas Seidl to Alfa Romeo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andreas Seidl is leaving his position as team principal of McLaren to become the new CEO at Alfa Romeo/Sauber.

McLaren have subsequently replaced Seidl - who in turn is taking over from Ferrari-bound Fred Vasseur at Alfa - with executive racing director Andrea Stella.

Seidl - who has been team principal at McLaren since 2019 - has moved to Alfa Romeo/Sauber to head up the team as they oversee the introduction of Audi into their team from 2026.

Stella starts his position at McLaren immediately while Seidl officially starts in January.

Vasseur’s move to Ferrari - where he replaces Mattia Binotto - triggered a knock-on affect throughout F1 on Tuesday morning, with McLaren the only team appointing from within their own ranks.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Andreas. He has provided great leadership for the team and has played a significant part in our F1 performance recovery plan and ongoing journey to return to the front of the grid.

“I thank him for the transparency throughout the process which gave us time to plan accordingly.

“I’m delighted that Andrea Stella will step into the Team Principal role and lead our F1 technical and operational programme. Andrea is a highly talented, experienced and respected member of our team with a strong track record of leadership and success in Formula 1.

“His move into this role is a great example of the strength in depth we have in our team, and I’m excited to be working more closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”

Of his move to Sauber, 46-year-old German Seidl said: “It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years.

“I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together. I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work.”