Williams have unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.

Recording just eight points in 2022, Williams finished bottom of the Constructors’ Championship for the fourth time in five years and made changes in the off-season with team principal Jost Capito making way for James Vowles, who will join from Mercedes on 20 February.

They also switched up their driver line-up, with American rookie Logan Sargeant replacing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi in the cockpit to partner Alex Albon this season.

Williams unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 - on Monday (Williams F1 )

And both Albon and Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.

Both drivers will have their first opportunity to drive the FW45 – featuring a fresh sidepod design and modifications to the front suspension – next week at Silverstone, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February.

The first race of the new season follows at the Bahrain International Circuit a week later, on 3-5 March.

Albon, 26, who scored four of Williams’ eight points last year, said ahead of his second season with the team: "I’m really excited to be starting back for another year.

Both drivers will have their first opportunity to drive the FW45 next week at Silverstone (Williams F1 )

“The car looks great and will hit the track at Silverstone. The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do.”

Sargeant, who has graduated from the Williams Driver Academy to Formula 1 at the age of 22, will only have one-and-a-half days of testing in Bahrain before his first Grand Prix weekend but is relishing the challenge of being the first American driver to complete a full season on the grid since 2006.

“It’s felt like a long winter,” said Sargeant, who will race in his hometown of Miami in May. “I’m super motivated and we’ve put a lot of hard work in.

“The car is looking amazing and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off season, so I’m looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain."

