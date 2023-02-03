Red Bull reveal 2023 car livery and confirm engine deal with Ford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City on Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026.

Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple.

Verstappen, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and third driver Daniel Ricciardo, was present stateside with just over a month until the new season starts in Bahrain.

Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car - the RB19 - in New York on Friday (Red Bull / Twitter )

Red Bull also confirmed a deal with Ford as an engine supplier from 2026, forming Red Bull-Ford Powertrains. Ford will return to Formula 1 after a 22-year absence, having last been involved in 2004 alongside Jaguar.

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Horner.

“As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition,.

“They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself.

“For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting. 2026 is still a while a way, but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

