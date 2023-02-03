Ford to rejoin Formula 1 as engine partner ahead of expected Red Bull deal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ford will re-enter the world of Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine partner - and are widely expected to partner with Red Bull.

The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, will partner the current champions when new engine regulations come to the fray in 2026.

Ford have followed rivals General Motors, who announced a deal with Andretti to target an F1 entry for three years time, into F1 given the sport’s growing popularity, particularly stateside.

Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, at 2pm (GMT) today in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.

Ford executive chair Bill Ford said: “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company.

“Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

Despite an absence which will stretch to 22 years by the time they re-join, Ford remain the third-most succcessful engine manufacturer in F1 history - with 176 victories.

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1,” said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“They are a global brand with an incredible heritage in the racing and automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world. Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1.

“We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1’s iconic circuits from 2026.”

