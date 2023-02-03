F1 news LIVE: Red Bull set to reveal 2023 car as Ford announce return to sport
Christian Horner and his Red Bull team will unveil the RB19 design in New York at 2pm (GMT)
Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch today at 2pm (GMT).
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer. Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity.
The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such interested party and The Mirror report that a deal is expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as this afternoon.
Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, today in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.
Ford will re-enter the world of Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine partner - and are widely expected to partner with Red Bull.
The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, will partner the current champions when new engine regulations come to the fray in 2026.
Ford have followed rivals General Motors, who announced a deal with Andretti to target an F1 entry for three years time, into F1 given the sport’s growing popularity, particularly stateside.
“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1,” said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
F1 news: FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid
The FIA have formally opened the process for applications to join the Formula 1 grid for 2025 at the earliest
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month verbally announced that world motorsport’s governing body were opening an “expressions of interest” process for new teams to join the paddock.
Since then, Andretti have announced a partnership with General Motors under their Cadillac brand to target an F1 entry, while Audi has purchased a minority stake in Sauberahead of their entry in 2026, when new engine regulations come into force.
Now the FIA have formally confirmed the application process, with prospective entries having until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June. In a statement on Thursday, the FIA detailed that entries would be based on “rigorous financial and technical analysis” and “sustainability and positive societal impact criteria.”
Prospective entries have until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June
F1 news: ‘I had bananas thrown at me’: Lewis Hamilton details racist abuse suffered at school
Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.
The seven time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is preparing for his 17th season in F1, said: “For me, school was the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.
“I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.
“And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult.
“In my (secondary) school there were six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmasters’ office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us – and particularly me.”
Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, spoke about the ‘most traumatising part of his life’ at school, in a podcast released on Monday
F1 news: Valtteri Bottas questions FIA’s new political ban on F1 drivers
Valtteri Bottas has questioned the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements without prior approval, insisting: “I don’t understanding why they want to control us.”
The FIA’s international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with a new clause under breaches of the rules.
Drivers will now be in breach of the rules if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions, or by the relevant ASN for national competitions within their jurisdiction”.
Alfa Romeo’s Bottas was team-mates with Lewis Hamilton - who has been vocal and outspoken on matters such as racial inequality and minority rights - for five years from 2017-2021 and believes the FIA are interfering too much with drivers’ freedom of speech with the new regulation.
“Personally, I don’t like politics,” Bottas told Swedish outlet Expressen. “I like doing what I love, which is racing, but at the same time politics is part of today’s society.
“I think Formula 1 has done a good job in drawing attention to some of these kinds of issues and many drivers have raised their voices, including Sebastian, says the Finnish Formula 1 star and continues.”
The FIA’s international sporting code has been updated to ban F1 drivers from displaying political or religious statements without prior approval
F1 news: Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher available to another team in 2023
Mick Schumacher will also work with McLaren as part of his role as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2023. Schumacher was dropped from his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 campaign after two frustrating seasons, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him.
In December, Mick - son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher - joined Mercedes as a reserve driver next season and will work to support Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Yet McLaren - who use Mercedes powered engines - announced on Wednesday that the 23-year-old’s services would also be available to them throughout 2023.
In a tweet alongside a photo of Schumacher completing a seat fit for McLaren, the team said: “McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick.”
The German - son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher - joined Mercedes in a reserve role after being dropped from his race seat at Haas last year
F1 news: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon, uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages.
Red Bull will be the second team to follow suit in what is being described as a “season launch” for the 2022 champions in New York City on Friday. There is speculation that a new partnership with Ford could also be announced in the Big Apple.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
