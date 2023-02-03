✕ Close Interview with Red Bull's Christian Horner and Adrian Newey

Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch today at 2pm (GMT).

Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer. Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity.

The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such interested party and The Mirror report that a deal is expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as this afternoon.

Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, today in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.

