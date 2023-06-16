F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’
Jack Nicholls lost his job with Formula E after complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards women and IMG – who supply BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage – have also now parted ways with him
F1 commentator Jack Nicholls has lost his job at BBC Radio 5 Live after complaints of “inappropriate touching” which led to his dismissal from his lead commentator role with Formula E.
An investigation was launched by Formula E after a formal complaint of inappropriate behaviour in March and allegations of “inappropriate touching” were made by three individuals, one of whom had been in a relationship with the commentator.
Now Nicholls, who combined his role with Formula E alongside commentating on F1 races for 5 Live, has also lost his job with IMG, who provide radio F1 coverage for the BBC.
An IMG spokesperson confirmed to The Independent on Friday: “IMG has decided to part ways with Jack Nicholls in light of the incidents that led to his departure from Formula E.”
After losing his job at Formula E at the end of May, Nicholls said: “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken.
“I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable.
“I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”
Nicholls’ voice is synonymous with Formula E with his “and we go green…” intro to races well-known to fans since the championship began in 2014.
But since the investigation, Nicholls had commentated on FE races remotely from a base in London, with Ben Edwards replacing him for the double-header in Jakarta two weeks ago and for the remaining five races of this season.
Nicholls combined this role with F1 commentary for the BBC, a job he has performed since 2016, but he stepped aside from scheduled appearances at the Monaco Grand Prix three weeks ago after the Formula E investigation had concluded.
The commentator has also appeared on Netflix’s popular behind-the-scenes F1 show Drive to Survive.
Rosanna Tennant, Harry Benjamin and Oliver Askew will be the team on hand providing BBC’s radio coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
