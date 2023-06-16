F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

F1 commentator Jack Nicholls has lost his job at BBC Radio 5 Live after complaints of “inappropriate touching” which led to his dismissal from his lead commentator role with Formula E.

An investigation was launched by Formula E after a formal complaint of inappropriate behaviour in March and allegations of “inappropriate touching” were made by three individuals, one of whom had been in a relationship with the commentator.

Now Nicholls, who combined his role with Formula E alongside commentating on F1 races for 5 Live, has also lost his job with IMG, who provide radio F1 coverage for the BBC.

An IMG spokesperson confirmed to The Independent on Friday: “IMG has decided to part ways with Jack Nicholls in light of the incidents that led to his departure from Formula E.”

After losing his job at Formula E at the end of May, Nicholls said: “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken.

“I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable.

“I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Nicholls’ voice is synonymous with Formula E with his “and we go green…” intro to races well-known to fans since the championship began in 2014.

Jack Nicholls has lost his job as F1 commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live (Formula E )

But since the investigation, Nicholls had commentated on FE races remotely from a base in London, with Ben Edwards replacing him for the double-header in Jakarta two weeks ago and for the remaining five races of this season.

Nicholls combined this role with F1 commentary for the BBC, a job he has performed since 2016, but he stepped aside from scheduled appearances at the Monaco Grand Prix three weeks ago after the Formula E investigation had concluded.

The commentator has also appeared on Netflix’s popular behind-the-scenes F1 show Drive to Survive.

Rosanna Tennant, Harry Benjamin and Oliver Askew will be the team on hand providing BBC’s radio coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.