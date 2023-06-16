F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 lap times and standings after CCTV issues in Montreal
Follow live Formula 1 coverage from practice at the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field take to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time this weekend
The Formula 1 paddock heads to Montreal next for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won his third race in a row with a cruise of a victory in Spain last time out, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
It was an improved weekend in Barcelona for Mercedes though, with their revamped car showing improvements as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home second and third respectively.
There was disappointment for Fernando Alonso though, who only finished seventh, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in 11th. Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal, seeing off Carlos Sainz in second.
Follow live coverage from the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent - FP2 now starts at 9:30pm (BST).
10 minutes gone in FP2:
Max Verstappen, two-tenths up at the top of the leaderboard, not happy despite his time: “These downshifts are a joke.”
Charles Leclerc (+0.190 secs) is in second, with Sergio Perez (+0.383 secs) third and Carlos Sainz (+0.526 secs) fourth.
5-10: Norris, Alonso, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen
FP2 is underway!
Valtteri Bottas - quickest in the five minutes of running in FP1 - leads the pack out in second practice as the sun sets in Montreal!
Rain was forecast for tonight, but no downpours as of yet.
George Russell starts just to the side of the pack in the pit-lane, as he attempts a practice race-start...
FIA statement
“The local organisers have now completed their work to resolve the CCTV issues and following a test of the system the delay in the feed appears to have been rectified.”
FP2 will start in one minute!
Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna
Max Verstappen has admitted it is beyond his childhood dreams to draw level with Ayrton Senna’s victory tally ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve just one victory shy of the great Brazilian’s haul of 41 after winning five of the opening seven rounds in his dominant Red Bull machine.
Verstappen was not even born when Senna was killed at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, but a victory here would take the 25-year-old into joint fifth in the pantheon of F1 winners.
Full quotes below:
Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna
Verstappen is heavy favourite to record his 41st grand prix victory on Sunday and draw level with Senna’s career total.
10 minutes away from FP2!
A reminder that second practice starts at 9:30pm (BST) - in 10 minutes! - and will run for 90 minutes after the issues encountered in FP1!
Constructors’ Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix!
1) Red Bull - 287 points
2) Mercedes - 152 points
3) Aston Martin - 134 points
4) Ferrari - 100 points
5) Alpine - 40 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’
F1 commentator Jack Nicholls has lost his job at BBC Radio 5 Live after complaints of “inappropriate touching” which led to his dismissal from his lead commentator role with Formula E.
An investigation was launched by Formula E after a formal complaint of inappropriate behaviour in March and allegations of “inappropriate touching” were made by three individuals, one of whom had been in a relationship with the commentator.
Now Nicholls, who combined his role with Formula E alongside commentating on F1 races for 5 Live, has also lost his job with IMG, who provide radio F1 coverage for the BBC.
Full story below:
F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’
Jack Nicholls lost his job with Formula E after complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards women and IMG – who supply BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage – have also now parted ways with him
Driver Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix!
1) Max Verstappen - 170 points
2) Sergio Perez - 117 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 99 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 87 points
5) George Russell - 65 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 58 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points
8) Lance Stroll - 35 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 25 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton plays down talk of imminent new Mercedes deal
Lewis Hamilton has knocked back Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s claim that he is on the brink of signing a new contract.
Earlier this week, team principal Wolff said Hamilton’s contract renewal would be resolved “in days rather than weeks”, adding that he was “trying hard” to finalise terms with his superstar driver before this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
But speaking in Montreal on Thursday, Hamilton, 38, said: “I don’t have a huge amount to say on the contract.”
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton plays down talk of imminent new Mercedes deal
Team boss Toto Wolff hoped the agreement could be rubber-stamped this week.
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Seven races into the Formula 1 season and the moment has finally arrived. You can only bypass the trials and tribulations for so long before the tomfoolery of the sport’s most prestigious team must be dissected, head on.
It’s time to talk about Ferrari.
To say the 2023 campaign thus far has been underwhelming for the Scuderia would be in itself an understatement. Zero wins. Only one podium – in Baku – and even that was from a pole position start. Last time out in Barcelona, Charles Leclerc qualified a dismal 19th, failing to recover to a points-finish on Sunday. Carlos Sainz qualified second but could only manage fourth on raceday.
Yet what makes Ferrari’s current infamy in motorsport’s most famous competition more baffling is their display in motorsport’s most famous endurance race.
Full piece below:
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Ferrari marked their 50-year return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a shock victory based off car reliability and straight-line speed – can someone tell their F1 team to follow suit at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix?
