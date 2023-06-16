Jump to content

Liveupdated1686948802

F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 lap times and standings after CCTV issues in Montreal

Follow live Formula 1 coverage from practice at the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field take to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time this weekend

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 16 June 2023 21:53
Comments
Hamilton - 'Canadian Grand Prix one of the drivers' favourite circuits'

The Formula 1 paddock heads to Montreal next for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won his third race in a row with a cruise of a victory in Spain last time out, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

It was an improved weekend in Barcelona for Mercedes though, with their revamped car showing improvements as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home second and third respectively.

There was disappointment for Fernando Alonso though, who only finished seventh, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in 11th. Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal, seeing off Carlos Sainz in second.

Follow live coverage from the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent - FP2 now starts at 9:30pm (BST).

1686948041

10 minutes gone in FP2:

Max Verstappen, two-tenths up at the top of the leaderboard, not happy despite his time: “These downshifts are a joke.”

Charles Leclerc (+0.190 secs) is in second, with Sergio Perez (+0.383 secs) third and Carlos Sainz (+0.526 secs) fourth.

5-10: Norris, Alonso, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:40
1686947575

FP2 is underway!

Valtteri Bottas - quickest in the five minutes of running in FP1 - leads the pack out in second practice as the sun sets in Montreal!

Rain was forecast for tonight, but no downpours as of yet.

George Russell starts just to the side of the pack in the pit-lane, as he attempts a practice race-start...

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:32
1686947377

FIA statement

“The local organisers have now completed their work to resolve the CCTV issues and following a test of the system the delay in the feed appears to have been rectified.”

FP2 will start in one minute!

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:29
1686947161

Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna

Max Verstappen has admitted it is beyond his childhood dreams to draw level with Ayrton Senna’s victory tally ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve just one victory shy of the great Brazilian’s haul of 41 after winning five of the opening seven rounds in his dominant Red Bull machine.

Verstappen was not even born when Senna was killed at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, but a victory here would take the 25-year-old into joint fifth in the pantheon of F1 winners.

Full quotes below:

Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna

Verstappen is heavy favourite to record his 41st grand prix victory on Sunday and draw level with Senna’s career total.

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:26
1686946801

10 minutes away from FP2!

A reminder that second practice starts at 9:30pm (BST) - in 10 minutes! - and will run for 90 minutes after the issues encountered in FP1!

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:20
1686946501

Constructors’ Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix!

1) Red Bull - 287 points

2) Mercedes - 152 points

3) Aston Martin - 134 points

4) Ferrari - 100 points

5) Alpine - 40 points

6) McLaren - 17 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:15
1686945721

F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’

F1 commentator Jack Nicholls has lost his job at BBC Radio 5 Live after complaints of “inappropriate touching” which led to his dismissal from his lead commentator role with Formula E.

An investigation was launched by Formula E after a formal complaint of inappropriate behaviour in March and allegations of “inappropriate touching” were made by three individuals, one of whom had been in a relationship with the commentator.

Now Nicholls, who combined his role with Formula E alongside commentating on F1 races for 5 Live, has also lost his job with IMG, who provide radio F1 coverage for the BBC.

Full story below:

F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’

Jack Nicholls lost his job with Formula E after complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards women and IMG – who supply BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage – have also now parted ways with him

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 21:02
1686944701

Driver Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix!

1) Max Verstappen - 170 points

2) Sergio Perez - 117 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 99 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 87 points

5) George Russell - 65 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 58 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points

8) Lance Stroll - 35 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 25 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points

11) Lando Norris - 12 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 20:45
1686943763

Lewis Hamilton plays down talk of imminent new Mercedes deal

Lewis Hamilton has knocked back Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s claim that he is on the brink of signing a new contract.

Earlier this week, team principal Wolff said Hamilton’s contract renewal would be resolved “in days rather than weeks”, adding that he was “trying hard” to finalise terms with his superstar driver before this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

But speaking in Montreal on Thursday, Hamilton, 38, said: “I don’t have a huge amount to say on the contract.”

Full quotes below:

Lewis Hamilton plays down talk of imminent new Mercedes deal

Team boss Toto Wolff hoped the agreement could be rubber-stamped this week.

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 20:29
1686942694

Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans

Comment by Kieran Jackson

Seven races into the Formula 1 season and the moment has finally arrived. You can only bypass the trials and tribulations for so long before the tomfoolery of the sport’s most prestigious team must be dissected, head on.

It’s time to talk about Ferrari.

To say the 2023 campaign thus far has been underwhelming for the Scuderia would be in itself an understatement. Zero wins. Only one podium – in Baku – and even that was from a pole position start. Last time out in Barcelona, Charles Leclerc qualified a dismal 19th, failing to recover to a points-finish on Sunday. Carlos Sainz qualified second but could only manage fourth on raceday.

Yet what makes Ferrari’s current infamy in motorsport’s most famous competition more baffling is their display in motorsport’s most famous endurance race.

Full piece below:

Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans

Ferrari marked their 50-year return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a shock victory based off car reliability and straight-line speed – can someone tell their F1 team to follow suit at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix?

Kieran Jackson16 June 2023 20:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

