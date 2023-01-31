Haas reveal stunning new livery in first F1 car launch of 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haas have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2023 livery design on their car with a striking online reveal.

The American-owned outfit, backed by a new sponsor in global financial technology company MoneyGram, uploaded the bold colour scheme of their VF-23 car to their social media pages on Tuesday afternoon.

While the car is subject to specification changes, the usual white nose colour is countered this year by a black sidepod design to go with a red front wing emblazoned with the new headline sponsor.

Haas have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2023 livery design (Haas F1 team)

After Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year by team principal Guenther Steiner, Nico Hulkenberg will partner Kevin Magnussen this season for an outfit who finished eighth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022.

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing,” remarked Steiner.

“I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner.

“It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year’s performances.

The American-owned outfit uploaded the bold colour scheme of their VF-23 car to their social media pages on Tuesday (Haas F1 team )

“The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hülkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”

Haas will shakedown the VF-23 at Silverstone on Saturday 11 February before the official pre-season testing event in Bahrain on 23-25 February.

The first Grand Prix of the season takes place on 5 March at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Haas will shakedown the new VF-23 car at Silverstone on Saturday 11 February (Haas F1 )

“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes,” said team owner Gene Haas.

“The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO, said: “It’s been thrilling to experience two global organisations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

“We’ve collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing up each of our unique strengths. As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we’re prepared to continue to work closely together to reach new heights this year.

“As the team transitions into the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, MoneyGram has also evolved to offer an expansive set of fintech offerings to become a leading global financial technology company that connects the world’s communities. The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”